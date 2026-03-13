Who needs a Chromebook? This £280 HP Windows 11 laptop deal is perfect for students and working from home in Amazon's Spring sale

Chromebooks often dominate the budget laptop space, but if you want a full Windows 11 machine without spending a fortune, I’ve found a great deal for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days.

The HP 15.6-inch laptop is now £280 (was £399) at Amazon. Already pretty affordable, this budget laptop is a brilliant buy for everyday computing in the sales.

The system runs on AMD’s Ryzen 3 7320U processor, a four-core chip built for efficient daily tasks. Web browsing, streaming, document editing, and general multitasking all run comfortably on hardware like this.

HP pairs the processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's obviously not a huge amount of memory or storage, but it will be plenty for most daily tasks. If you do need more power, I spotted this HP 15.6in laptop with Ryzen 5 and 16GB RAM down to £440 (£487) at Amazon.

• We found the best business laptops under £500 in Amazon's Spring sale.

Today's top HP laptop deal

Save £119.01 HP 15.6" Laptop: was £399 now £279.99 at Amazon This everyday laptop pairs a Ryzen processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for smooth web browsing, streaming, and productivity tasks. A 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, long battery life, fast charging, and a full-size keyboard with numeric keypad make it practical for daily work.

The 15.6-inch display offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, delivering sharp visuals whether you’re watching videos, browsing the web, or working on documents. Narrow bezels and an 85% screen-to-body ratio make the screen feel modern and spacious.

An anti-glare coating reduces reflections when working near windows or in bright environments. HP also includes flicker-free technology using DC dimming, which will be welcome during long work sessions.

Integrated AMD Radeon graphics handle visuals and media playback without issue. Movies, streaming content, and light creative tasks run smoothly on the system.

Battery life is rated for an up to oddly specific 11 hours and 15 minutes, giving the laptop enough stamina to get through most of a day away from a charger. When power does run low, HP Fast Charge can bring the battery from zero to about 50% hero in roughly 45 minutes.

It comes with full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, dual speakers, and an HP True Vision camera with noise-reducing microphones for clearer video calls.

For anyone who wants a traditional Windows laptop rather than a Chromebook, this discounted HP model delivers a practical mix of performance, display quality, and everyday usability.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best laptops for working from home, as well as our picks for the best business laptops.

Today's top 16GB Ryzen 5 HP laptop deal