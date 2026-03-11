I tracked down the 9 best business laptops under £500 in the whole Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is now on - and as someone who reviews business laptops for a living, I couldn't resist seeing what's on offer for professionals

Because I'm all about saving money, I've gone through every laptop deal in Amazon's Spring sale to find the best devices under £500 suitable for productivity tasks, running Office software, browsing the web, and holding video calls.

They may not be the fastest or the flashiest or feature in my best business laptop guide, but for a cheap Windows laptop suited to the office or home office, these are the ones I'm recommending in the Amazon sale from top brands like Dell, Lenovo, and HP.

For smooth performance in day-to-day business tasks, I've ensured each laptop here is equipped with a minimum Intel Core 5 / AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD.

For more savings, I've also found 33 home office upgrades under £50.

The top business laptops under £500 in Amazon's Spring Sale