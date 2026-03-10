33 home office upgrades under £50: I hunted through Amazon's Spring Sale to find the essential business gear for organising your workspace

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has arrived - and as someone who's created the perfect home office for working from home, I've trawled the sales to find the best office upgrades all under £50.

Of course, I've looked at essentials like the Moleskine ruled notebook, this stunning desk mat from Nordik by Design, and the 128GB SanDisk USB flash drive I use pretty much every day.

But I've also been ultra-focused on finding desk organisation accessories - the extras you need to craft a more productive workspace. Of particular note, I really love this clamp-on desk tray organiser and desk shelf for starters.

Everything here is priced at £50 or less, so if you're upgrading your home office (or giving it a Spring clean), check out the line-up below.