Your next affordable foldable phone could be this tipped Moto Razr

Don’t expect big changes for next-generation takes on the Motorola Razr as a new render has hinted at the phone that’ll be very similar to its predecessor, at least on the surface.

This comes from a claimed official render obtained by MSPoweruser, which shows a foldable Razer smartphone in a flip-phone orientation, with a design that bears a striking similarity to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

This Motorola Razr reportedly bears the model number XT-2453-3 and is codenamed "Glory" by Motorola. It will allegedly be a follow-up to the Razor 40 Ultra, which is the more premium of Motorola's two current foldable phones. While the potentially upcoming phone’s design doesn’t appear to be a drastic redesign on the outside, we can expect its internals to be overhauled to be more in line with 2024’s best phones so far.

The chipset has not yet been confirmed, however, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could be a likely choice as the previous Razr 40 used the Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. If this chipset is used it could offer a significant boost in processing power and battery efficiency.

(Image credit: mspoweruser)

If accurate, the render shows it will be available in a similar two-tone grey and black design to past models and will feature a dual-camera system much like its predecessor. However, not much else information can be gleaned from the image.

According to MSPoweruser, this latest Razr will be available through Verizon Wireless, although pricing isn’t yet known, nor has any official release date been announced but it’s believed it could launch in the first half of 2024.

Motorola’s flip phones became incredibly popular back in the early 2000s for their unique folding design. Modern smartphones saw the end of this trend only for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series to bring this design back in 2019, Motorola then followed up with its own foldable Motorola Razr in 2020.

Motorola currently has two foldable phones, the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra, these foldable are going up against stiff competition from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google Pixel Fold, or OnePlus Open in this ever-growing market, making it a challenge to stand out in the crowd.

To see how the new Motorola Razr compares to past models we’ll have to wait and see until more information but we will keep you updated and offer a more in-depth breakdown in the future.