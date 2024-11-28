Stop using this Belkin power bank immediately – it's been recalled due to a fire risk

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro could pose a fire risk

Unplug it and keep in a safe and dry location

Belkin is refunding customers and advising on safe disposal

Belkin has issued a recall on its BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger power bank: due to a manufacturing defect, there's a risk it could overheat and cause a fire, so if you own one you need to stop using it immediately.

The power bank, model number BPD005, has a 10,000mAh capacity and can charge up an Apple Watch wirelessly as well as offering a USB-C port for phone charging. Anyone who has bought the device can return it for a full refund.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, Belkin says. The problem seems to have been identified before anything serious happened – and no other Belkin chargers or power banks are affected by the same defect.

"A manufacturing defect can in some circumstances cause the portable wireless battery charger’s lithium cell component to overheat, which could pose a fire hazard to consumers," Belkin explains in its recall notice.

What to do next

Check for the BPD005 model number on your charger (Image credit: Belkin)

As per Belkin's instructions, owners of the power bank should stop using it straight away, disconnect it from the power supply and any other devices, and put it in a safe and dry location. Keep it well away from anything flammable, or anything that could damage it.

Don't place the power bank into the trash or any recycling bins – it needs to be disposed of properly. Head to this form on Belkin's website, and you can get instructions for how to return the power bank in your part of the world.

During the same form-filling process, you'll also get an explanation for how to check that your power bank is indeed one of the BPD005 models affected, as well as instructions for getting your refund from Belkin.

This isn't something to take lightly or to take a chance on, as the consequences could be serious. It follows a similar recall for certain Anker power banks back in September, so let's hope this is the last of these we hear about.