The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to be getting a key upgrade that will please pro photographers

While Samsung has now unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, these phones don't go on sale until July 24, and in the meantime we've heard a rumor about a significant upgrade for the new flip foldable.

According to tipster @theonecid (via Android Authority), the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is going to support the Expert RAW app that Samsung itself develops, which gives pro photographers more control over the way their images look.

If this turns out to be true, it would be the first time the advanced photo-taking app has been supported by one of Samsung's flip foldables – a series of handsets that first came into existence back in 2020.

As yet there's been no word from Samsung about this, and it's possible we won't find out for sure until the device actually gets into the hands of users, but it would certainly add to the appeal of the foldable for those considering a purchase.

The benefits of RAW

Expert RAW Z Flip6 image quality IMPROVEMENT• The exposure was intermittently overrepresented under certain conditions, so it was improved by adjusting the balance of tone/brightness/color.• In DNG, the part where details were intermittently lacking due to noise removal…July 12, 2024

Professional photographers often work with RAW images when it comes to digital photos: it essentially means there's less automatic processing of a picture, so it's captured in its 'raw' form without any adjustments to brightness, contrast, and so on.

The image you see on screen when you snap a shot on your phone is actually quite different to what's coming through the camera sensors. A bunch of tweaks are made in the background – to balance colors and adjust exposure, for example.

With RAW, all of that is left up to the photographer to edit. Original RAW images can look badly lit or unbalanced to begin with, but there's more scope for getting a picture looking exactly how you want it to.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's more, unlike most image formats, RAW files are uncompressed, so they take up a lot more storage space – again, that means more raw data for users to work with. Expert RAW also offers more control over camera settings and zoom levels.