Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders: how to get a device with our exclusive promotion

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders have officially opened at the official Samsung store and other leading carriers today. If you're looking to pick up a shiny new flagship then you'll find everything you need to know about the S24 range right here, including new features and the best S24 Galaxy preorder promotions.

Debuting at a price of $799, $999, and $1,299 for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra respectively puts the devices at the same introductory prices as the previous generation. The sole exception here is the Ultra model, which no longer features an entry-level 128GB storage configuration - hence the $100 higher starter price. Generally speaking, these prices are in line with the usual flagship costs, although there are some great preorder promotions available to help offset that initial blow.

As an overview, the main upgrades for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range include the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, brighter displays, bigger batteries, and a whole slew of innovative new AI features that look to supercharge the overall user experience. Samsung has really put the focus on software features with the Galaxy S24 range but the hardware upgrades are also handy - especially the bigger camera sensor and 50MP telephoto on the Ultra specifically.

We've included a more detailed overview of these devices just down below the Galaxy S24 preorders info. If you're interested, you can also head on over to our main Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy Ultra pages to ger more detailed thoughts - including our initial hands-on impressions of each device.

Preorder your Samsung Galaxy S24 now

Samsung: $50 gift credit, free memory upgrade, and up to $750 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Exclusive: TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive access to a nice bonus Galaxy S24 deal at the official Samsung site. Not only can you get up to $750 off with a trade-in on an unlocked device at Samsung as well as a free memory upgrade, but the official site is also throwing in $50 gift credit on top - a handy bonus that can be used on a number of earbuds, chargers, and other useful accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders: cost

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Samsung Galaxy S24 $799 $899 N/A N/A Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus N/A $999 $1,099 N/A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra N/A $1,299 $1,399 $1,599

Debuting at a price of $799, $999, and $1,299 introduces the latest Galaxy S24 range at a cost that's almost identical to the previous generation. As previously stated, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is $100 more expensive on its baseline version but that's because Samsung has decided to discontinue the baseline 128GB model in favor of higher capacity options.

Note that these prices were exactly what we (and most other sites) were expecting since Samsung has stuck with these prices for a few generations now. We'd highly recommend exploring the various trade-in options outlined above if you're looking to save some cash as it's easily the best way to secure a new flagship for cheap. Just note, however, that most carriers require you to sign up for pricey unlimited data plans to be eligible for a saving.

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders: what's new

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

New AI features

Seven years of software updates

More so than ever before Samsung has committed to software-first approach with the latest Galaxy S24 range. That's not to say there aren't hardware improvements like the fantastic new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, but the most exciting new features are arguably the software ones - in particular the new AI integration features.

For example, some of the better tricks from the Google Pixel devices are now available on Samsung Galaxy like generative AI wallpaper and Magic Editor for photos. There are also new AI features that aren't Samsung exclusive like a circle-to-search function, new translation tools for phone calls, and tools that just reformat the look of your text notes. More importantly, however, Samsung has committed to seven years of software updates with the Galaxy S24 range, which is even longer than Apple currently.

There are minor hardware tweaks here and there too. All the devices have brighter displays and the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus actually have slightly bigger displays with higher resolutions. Both the standard devices have also received extra helpings of RAM, with the S24 now featuring 8GB and the Plus featuring 12GB, which is a match for the Ultra. On top of this, all the devices have bigger batteries too, which is always a welcome addition.

As you'd expect, the S24 Ultra has a few 'extras' that aren't featured on the standard models. Firstly, the device has received some tweaks to the camera - namely a bigger sensor for low light performance and an improved 50MP telephoto lens. This latter feature in particular is going to allow avid mobile photographers to capture even more detail than ever before. The Ultra has also received a new titanium frame like the iPhone 15 Pro, although the device still remains pretty hefty - it's not the one you'll want to go for if you value lightweight portability.