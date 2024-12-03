The OnePlus 13 is officially going global in January

The OnePlus 13 has already launched in China

Other regions are getting it in January 2025

The same three colors will be available globally

The OnePlus 13 was unveiled at the start of last month, but for the time being you can only buy it in China. OnePlus has now announced when the phone will be available to buy globally: January 2025.

While international OnePlus 13 sites still say the phone is "coming soon", the company has confirmed the January news in a press release. More details on a specific on-sale date will be made available "over the coming weeks".

This is standard practice for OnePlus, and it's no surprise that the flagship phone has launched in China first. We've also had confirmation that all three colors – Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn – are going to be offered worldwide.

As per well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, the global availability of the OnePlus 13 will coincide with launches for some new wireless earbuds and a smartwatch, which we're presuming is going to be the previously rumored OnePlus Watch 3.

Here's what we're getting

Built to perform, designed to endure 💪 OnePlus 13 is for the explorers—offering unmatched durability, stunning design, and next-level performance. 🌍✨ Launching in three breathtaking colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/2e4SGWoAiFDecember 2, 2024

Of course we already know everything about the OnePlus 13: it makes use of the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is paired with a huge 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage (though those last two details may vary based on region).

It's powered by a large capacity 6,000mAh battery, offering 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging – quite a step up from the 5,400mAh battery capacity of the previous model, which you can read about in our OnePlus 12 review.

There's a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen here, running at a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, and there's a triple-lens 50MP+50MP+50MP camera around the back, with 3x optical zoom. Around the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone comes running OxygenOS 15, which is the OnePlus version of Android 15. It's all very impressive on paper, and we'll bring you our review of the handset when we've had a chance to put the phone through its paces.