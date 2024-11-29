The OnePlus Watch 3 could be launching sooner than we thought

OnePlus could be gearing up to launch its Watch 3 wearable sooner than expected

The Watch 2 only launched in February

The story comes from a leaker on X

A recent rumor, apparently started by a leaker on X, claims the OnePlus Watch 3 will soon be launching alongside a pair of new phones.

Despite launching three different OnePlus Watch models this year already (although two were really variations of February's OnePlus Watch 2, which made its way easily into our best Android smartwatch list), if the rumors are true, the company is gearing up to release the OnePlus Watch 3 soon.

That comes via notable leaker Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter) who suggests the device could arrive "soon", close to or at the same time as the OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones.

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13ROnePlus Watch 3These are the upcoming products scheduled to launch soon in Global markets.November 25, 2024

What would a OnePlus Watch 3 offer?

In our 4.5 star OnePlus Watch 2 review, we dubbed it "the comeback king", praising it for its Wear OS implementation with great battery life as a result of a nifty dual operating system structure.



However, even though it's great, if you picked up the OnePlus 2 earlier this year, you might be feeling a little soured by the idea of it getting a successor around 10 months later. While Brar's post doesn't confirm how soon we should expect the new device, "soon" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in their X post.

During our review, our only real gripes with the watch were wireless charging, its large size (we'd love an option for smaller wrists) and there was no rotating crown control. If OnePlus can fix those issues then it could be a contender for the best smartwatch around.

