The OnePlus Watch 3 could be launching sooner than we thought
The OnePlus Watch 3 could be very close to launching, according to a new rumor.
- OnePlus could be gearing up to launch its Watch 3 wearable sooner than expected
- The Watch 2 only launched in February
- The story comes from a leaker on X
A recent rumor, apparently started by a leaker on X, claims the OnePlus Watch 3 will soon be launching alongside a pair of new phones.
Despite launching three different OnePlus Watch models this year already (although two were really variations of February's OnePlus Watch 2, which made its way easily into our best Android smartwatch list), if the rumors are true, the company is gearing up to release the OnePlus Watch 3 soon.
That comes via notable leaker Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter) who suggests the device could arrive "soon", close to or at the same time as the OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones.
OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13ROnePlus Watch 3These are the upcoming products scheduled to launch soon in Global markets.November 25, 2024
What would a OnePlus Watch 3 offer?
In our 4.5 star OnePlus Watch 2 review, we dubbed it "the comeback king", praising it for its Wear OS implementation with great battery life as a result of a nifty dual operating system structure.
However, even though it's great, if you picked up the OnePlus 2 earlier this year, you might be feeling a little soured by the idea of it getting a successor around 10 months later. While Brar's post doesn't confirm how soon we should expect the new device, "soon" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in their X post.
During our review, our only real gripes with the watch were wireless charging, its large size (we'd love an option for smaller wrists) and there was no rotating crown control. If OnePlus can fix those issues then it could be a contender for the best smartwatch around.
You might also like...
- Your Apple Watch will soon get a new award to keep you active through the holidays
- The Stelo glucose biosensor changed the way I manage my diabetes - I tested it for two weeks, and here's how it went
- The best cheap smart ring just got a big AI upgrade thanks to RingConn app makeover
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer for TechRadar. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as Computer and Gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, and Live Science. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games at Dexerto.