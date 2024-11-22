The best cheap smart ring just got a big AI upgrade thanks to RingConn app makeover

RingConn's app has received an overhaul

It has new AI tools and a better look

The AI chatbot is lackluster

RingConn has published an overhaul of its smart ring app, with it getting a fresh coat of paint and a substantial upgrade that leaves the app feeling like a much more robust wellness tool. This is excellent news for anyone looking to pick up a cheap option among the best smart rings, especially right now, as it's on sale for Black Friday.

Starting with the obvious style change, the layout remains similar, but the various charts and graphs have been tweaked visually. For example, the wellness balance chart on the app’s main page has morphed from its diamond-like design to a much more readable flower-like design.

The corresponding petal is filled in as you improve your Activity, Sleep, Relax Status, and Vitals Status scores. It’s very similar to the previous graph, except that it’s significantly more understandable at a quick glance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Before... (Image credit: Future / RingConn) ... and after

Those improvements to glanceability extend to other aspects of the home page and stats pages but let’s talk about new features. AI has come to the RingConn app in a big way with the introduction of Health Plans.

The first of these plans to launch is a Body and Mind Balance plan – a Sleep improvement plan is apparently on the way, according to the app – and after answering a quick survey about your activity patterns, the software will provide specific daily targets for you to achieve so you can steadily morph from your current routine to your new healthier normal.

There’s also an AI chatbot you can converse with, but as the app notes, it can only respond to fixed questions. Because of this limitation, it’s not the most useful as it repackages the insights the app already gives you. Still, as it develops, I could see the AI becoming a useful fitness companion.

A reason to use the app

RingConn Gen 2 (Image credit: Future)

Since testing the RingConn Gen 2 for our review, I’ve kept using the ring pretty much all the time – save for the week or two I had lost it (it fell behind my bedside table) – but I’ve realized I increasingly relied on the app a lot less because the stats I cared most about were easily viewable in the Android app widget. I could easily check my sleep, activity score, and ring battery with just a brief look at my home screen.

The in-depth insights were useful, but I often just wanted a quick recap of my stats and a brief guide to improving. The app's facelift and health plan tool is perfect and gives me a reason to open it up more frequently, as I can now get that extra detail and daily targets in a condensed, quick-to-read fashion.

As I mentioned above, the Ai doesn’t feel entirely helpful, but overall, this RingConn app overhaul looks to be a massive boost instead of a downgrade, and I’m excited to see what improvements we get next.