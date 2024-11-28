Leaked image suggests the OnePlus 13R could be a stylish alternative to the iPhone SE 4

A leak has provided our first look at a phone believed to be the OnePlus 13R

It looks a lot like the higher-end OnePlus 13

The phone reportedly uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

While we’re still waiting for the global launch of the OnePlus 13 (following its October launch in China) we’re already seeing leaks about a mid-range sibling to the phone, likely to be dubbed the OnePlus 13R, and now we’ve seen a leaked image supposedly showing this handset.

Shared by leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via NotebookCheck), the image is technically said to be of the OnePlus Ace 5, but based on past form that phone will probably launch as the OnePlus 13R outside China.

In any case, the image shows a sleek, stylish phone that looks quite a lot like the OnePlus 13, especially with its circular, off-center camera island. Like that phone it appears to have a triple-lens camera, and round the front it has a flat display, unlike the curved OnePlus 12R.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station)

High-end specs at a likely mid-range price

You can also see that there’s an alert slider on the left edge, and what looks to be a metal frame. The source adds that the OnePlus 13R will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. That’s not the latest Snapdragon chipset, so this phone likely won’t be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite-packing OnePlus 13, but the 8 Gen 3 is still a speedy option, as it’s used in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

There’s nothing else in this leak, but previously the same source has said the OnePlus 13R will have a huge 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP primary camera, and a 50MP telephoto one.

If that all pans out – coupled with a likely mid-range price tag – the OnePlus 13R could be a very tempting alternative to other mid-range models we’re expecting in 2025, like the iPhone SE 4, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, and the Google Pixel 9a.

The OnePlus 13R could also launch before any of those phones, as based on past form we’d expect to see it in January or February.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like