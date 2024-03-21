Yes, this Amazon iPhone 15 deal is just $0.1 - but there's a serious catch you should know

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has brought back one of its best iPhone 15 deals this week; one where you can check out any device in the range for just $0.01.

There is a catch, however. This particular deal is tied to the Boost Infinite carrier, which means it's not an outright 'freebie' like some would believe. Depending on your device, you'll be charged by Boost Infinite anywhere between $60 to $81 per month over the duration of a 36-month plan, so you still need to lay down some serious cash in the long run.

But, it's still a pretty good deal - and one of the best in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Boost Infinite's current setup essentially throws in a completely unlimited data plan, free texts, free calls, and the device for a relatively low price of $60 per month for the standard iPhone 15. This all-inclusive cell phone deal comes in cheaper than some standalone unlimited data plans at certain major carriers so it's well worth checking out.

There are a few other selling points, too. Firstly, unlike some of the best cell phone deals at major carriers, you don't need to trade in an old device to be eligible. On top of that, the carrier will also throw in a free device upgrade every year for the same price, which offsets the downside of being locked in for 36 months.

iPhone 15 deals at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 (Boost Infinite): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHBNXW73%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$0.01 at Amazon

Amazon's latest deal on the iPhone 15 series lets you check out a device for just 1 cent - but there's a catch. This promotion is for the Boost Infinite 'Infinite Access' program that gets you a device and unlimited plan for a flat fee of at least $60 per month. It is, however, a superb deal that's well worth checking out if you want a cheap all-in-one cell phone plan. Plus, you don't need an old device to trade in to be eligible and Boost will upgrade your device for free when the next generation lands! Monthly cost w/ plan: $60 (36-months)

This deal is also available on the other Apple devices:

More of today's best Amazon Spring Sales