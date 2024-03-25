Quick! The iPhone 15 Plus is now free at Verizon without a trade - but not for long

Verizon has just posted its best iPhone 15 Plus deal ever this week, with the carrier offering the flagship device for free alongside a new line on an eligible unlimited data plan.

To date, this is the first time the carrier has ever offered this device for free without the usual trade-in rebate - which means you don't even have to hand over an old phone to get this $929 device for free.

On top of that, customers with new lines can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE right now - two devices that add up to well over $600 in value. Note, however, that you will need a new unlimited line on your phone to be eligible for this promotion and additional cellular lines for accessories are required. These can run anywhere from $7.50 to $15 per month extra, so bear that in mind if you're planning on picking up these freebies.

If you're an existing unlimited data plan customer at Verizon, you'll unfortunately still have to trade in to get a discount. It's not all bad news, however, as the current rebate of up to $830 off the iPhone 15 Plus is still one of the best Verizon deals available right now - and enough to get the device for just $100 over the duration of a 36-month plan.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-15-plus/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">free with a new unlimited data line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Note that this is an extremely limited-time deal, and it is only available online until next Sunday (March 31st), so you've only got a few days to grab it. Right now, there's also an option to get the standard iPhone 15 for free alongside an unlimited data plan, but that's obviously on the slightly smaller and less expensive model. If a bigger display appeals, then we highly recommend picking up this iPhone 15 Plus deal at Verizon before it expires.

Want to see what else is available this week? Head over to our main iPhone deals page, which includes options from other carriers.