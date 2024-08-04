New leak may have revealed iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max battery capacities

We should see the iPhone 16 break cover in around a month or so, and the leaks are starting to pile up for Apple's 2024 flagship phone – including new information on the battery capacities of the Pro and Pro Max models.

According to well-known tipster Instant Digital (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16 Pro is going to come with a 3,577mAh capacity battery fitted, while the battery inside the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a capacity of 4,676mAh.

To put those numbers into context for you, the iPhone 15 Pro has a battery capacity of 3,274mAh, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a capacity of 4,422mAh. Both models would seem to be getting bigger batteries this year, but the jump is bigger on the Pro model.

We have heard that same 4,676mAh capacity for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in a previous leak, though an earlier rumor had put the capacity of iPhone 16 Pro at 3,355mAh – so this latest source suggests that the increase in size is going to be bigger.

Better battery life?

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Of course, it's quite possible that battery capacities have changed as Apple has been developing the phones and refining their designs, which might explain why some of the rumors we've been seeing so far are listing different numbers.

It's also difficult to say how these increased battery capacities are going to affect battery life. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to be getting larger screens this year, up to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively, which might affect the calculations.

As our iPhone 15 Pro review and iPhone 15 Pro Max review will tell you, the current models are able to go for about a day (or a little over) with general use. It looks as though the new editions will still need charging overnight most of the time.

Apple hasn't announced a launch event for September yet, but that's the month when it usually unveils its new iPhones. At the same event we should also be getting reveals for the Apple Watch 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.