iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max could be the biggest iPhones yet

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max could be the biggest iPhones ever following their first major screen size increase in years. That's according to well-regarded tipster Ross Young, who claims the 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max a 6.9-inch display.

Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants known for accurate predictions, claims (opens in new tab) the next generation of pro iPhones will be 6.2x inches and 6.8x inches, but will hit the 6.3 and 6.9 mark once rounded up to two significant figures (via Macrumors (opens in new tab)).

For reference, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have 6.1in and 6.7in screens respectively.

6.2x" and 6.8x"...May 9, 2023 See more

Young also says that Apple may change the aspect ratio of the iPhones, though he doesn't give specific numbers on this front. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, for reference.

If true, this would mark the first iPhone size increase since the iPhone 12 series. Apple has yet to release the iPhone 15 series, but it is expected to arrive in September this year and to have the same dimensions as the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro - though the Pro Max model may get a name change to iPhone 15 Ultra.

Another nail in the iPhone Mini coffin

If Apple does increase the size of its Pro iPhones, it would be another blow to those users who prefer a smaller handset.

Apple seemingly killed the iPhone mini range after the iPhone mini 13, deciding instead to launch the far larger iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone SE range, another option for the small-handed, may not be around for much longer either; a recent rumor suggested the iPhone SE 4 may never be released.

In one sense, Apple could be seen as responding to demand on this front: sales of the iPhone 14 Plus were apparently 59% up over sales of the iPhone 13 mini. However, that same report also found that the Pro models were by far the biggest sellers, between them gathering 64% of all iPhone 14 sales, compared to 11% for the Plus model.

The upshot of all this is that Apple may have concluded that while users seem to prefer a big phone over a small one, they also prefer a Pro model over a standard version. The solution? Make the Pros bigger. After all, if bigger phones are better, then perhaps better phones should always be bigger.

What's more, if the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max do get bigger, it could also help Apple to offer further differentiation between the regular iPhones, assuming they don't also get a size increase.

We won't know for sure whether any of this comes to pass until next year, of course, but in the meantime check out our iPhone 15 Ultra hub for all the latest news on that rumored handset.