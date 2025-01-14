My favorite Verizon deal this week isn't the iPhone 16 - it's this overlooked older model

As someone who tracks the best Verizon deals all year round, I usually recommend picking up one of the latest iPhones at the carrier. Right now, however, my favorite iPhone deal at Verizon isn't on one of the shiniest and newest models.

It's on the humble iPhone 15 Plus - which is currently available for free without a trade-in rebate alongside a new line on any unlimited plan. That means no annoying trades and plan criteria are required, which is surprisingly forgiving from this carrier in particular.

In comparison, you need to trade in an old device to get any of the new iPhone 16 devices for free at Verizon right now. Granted, you can trade in pretty much any device in any condition to get your rebate, but you'll still need a new line on the high-end Ultimate unlimited plan, which is the priciest tier at Verizon.

With this week's iPhone 15 Plus deal at Verizon, you still get a free device with the more basic (and cheaper) Plus or Welcome unlimited plans. In fact, you can claim up to four devices for free if you have the corresponding lines, which makes this one a great choice for multi-line users too.

This week's best Verizon deal

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: free with a new unlimited data line at Verizon

Interested in Verizon's cell phone deals but don't want to trade in? This particular promotion on the slightly older (but still great) iPhone 15 Plus may be for you. Right now, no trades are needed to get up to four devices for free alongside new lines on any unlimited plan. Generally speaking, you either need a trade-in or one of the priciest unlimited plans to be eligible for a free device so this is a great all-round option at Verizon this week.

Does the iPhone 15 Plus still hold up for 2025? Well, it is a little older now but it still features a modern design, a decent chipset, and an excellent camera. Our iPhone 15 Plus review awarded the model an almost perfect four and a half stars out of five. We highlighted the improved battery life, which is the main selling point for the Plus model, as well as the larger display.

Generally speaking, an iPhone like this will last you a few good years down the line in terms of both hardware and software updates so it's still an easy recommendation overall. If you don't mind missing out on a few of the latest bells and whistles from the newer devices - most notably the camera control button - then this week's Verizon deal on the iPhone 15 Plus is a good option.