Leaked iPhone SE 4 renders suggest it’ll be like a cheaper iPhone 14

One thing almost every iPhone SE 4 leak agrees on is that the phone will have a new design, and thanks to some leaked CAD (computer-aided design) renders, we’ve now had a clearer look at what that design might be.

Shared by 91Mobiles, which claims to have obtained them through “industry sources”, these renders – some of which you can see below – show a phone that looks a lot like an iPhone 14.

That means the large top and bottom bezels of the iPhone SE (2022) are gone, and have been replaced by a notch at the top of the screen, housing Face ID and the front-facing camera. This notch is apparently a similar size to the one on the iPhone 14, and like that phone the iPhone SE 4 supposedly has a 6.1-inch screen (up from 4.7 inches on the iPhone SE 2022).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Unsurprisingly then, the iPhone SE 4 is also said to have similar dimensions to the iPhone 14, with the upcoming phone apparently being 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm. The iPhone 14, for reference, is 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm.

However, around the back these renders show a more familiarly SE design, with just a single-lens rear camera, albeit possibly a larger lens than on the current model, going by these images. Finally, these renders also show the expected USB-C port, which would be a change from the Lightning port on the iPhone SE (2022).

No Dynamic Island or Action Button

So based on these renders, the iPhone SE 4 will probably be like a cheaper iPhone 14, with the cost being reduced through only having one rear camera, among possibly other inferior specs.

However, this leak is at odds with some others. For one thing, a recent leak suggested the iPhone SE 4 would actually have a Dynamic Island rather than a notch, giving it a design more like the iPhone 15.

We’ve also heard from multiple sources that it could have an Action button (which is something that currently only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have). But that’s not present on these renders.

That said, there's no mute switch visible either, and presumably the upcoming iPhone SE would have one or the other.

Plus, while a Dynamic Island always seemed unlikely (as that would be a huge upgrade for Apple’s cheapest iPhone line), we wouldn’t rule out an Action button. Credible sources have said it will have one, and even 91Mobiles acknowledges that it might, despite this not being visible here. If so, then it would have at least one feature that even the iPhone 14 doesn’t have.

However, leaks suggest we won’t see the iPhone SE 4 until 2025, so these are all still very early rumors, and even if they’re accurate, Apple’s plans could change before launch. We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt then, but as things stand currently, an iPhone 14-like design is seeming the most likely path the iPhone SE 4 will take.

