Apple’s iPhone SE 4 could feature a major design change

Last year’s iPhone SE 3 wasn’t a huge upgrade over its predecessor, with Apple seemingly playing it safe for budget users. Yet a new rumor has claimed that could all change with the next version of Apple’s affordable smartphone, in a move that could turn it into one of the best cheap phones on the market.

According to sources cited by MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4 will essentially look like a “modified” version of the iPhone 14. That means an all-screen design with Face ID, the Dynamic Island and no Home button.

However, the iPhone SE 4 will not be an exact copy of the iPhone 14, the report argues. For instance, it will be slightly lighter than the iPhone 14, weighing in at 165g compared to the iPhone 14’s 172g.

Part of that weight reduction will come down to the iPhone SE 4 using a single 48MP camera on the back instead of the iPhone 14’s dual-lens setup. This should also help to keep the cost down and make it accessible for budget users.

Notable design changes

The iPhone 14 design means the affordable phone will use an aluminum chassis just like that in the iPhone 15, and will feature the same flat sides as the iPhone 14. On the bottom we’ll find a USB-C port – an unexpected move seeing as Apple is shifting all of its phones to this standard.

There’s another interesting tidbit: the iPhone SE 4 could have an Action button. This debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro but not the entry level iPhone 15, so its inclusion in the iPhone SE 4 suggests Apple could soon bring it to the entire iPhone range.

Yet one thing the iPhone SE 4 will not have, MacRumors claims, is a “capacitive Capture button” – that’s not expected until the iPhone 16 launches, apparently.

As for the price, MacRumors didn’t confirm anything here; all we have to go on is the iPhone SE 3’s current $429 price. However, MacRumors’ report claimed that the new iPhone SE 4 would launch in 2025 – the same year as the rumored iPhone 17 range. We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled until then to see if these predictions are accurate.