iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: clash of Apple’s latest titans

iPhone 15 Plus $929 at Visible $929.99 at Verizon Wireless $1,098.95 at Amazon Weight: 201g

Dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm

Screen size: 6.7-inch

Resolution: 1290 x 2796

Chipset: A16 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

Battery: 4,383mAh

Rear camera: 48MP+12MP

Front camera: 12MP The iPhone 15 Plus gets you the same size and resolution screen as the iPhone 15 Pro Max at a much lower price, but in most other ways – from its power to its refresh rate, build quality, and beyond – this is a lesser phone. For Exceptional performance

Superb battery life

Big screen Against No Action button

Still only 60Hz display

Older chipset iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,199 at Apple $1,199.99 at Verizon Wireless $1,898.95 at Amazon Weight: 221g

Dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3mm

Screen size: 6.7-inch

Resolution: 1290 x 2796

Chipset: A17 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

Battery: 4,441mAh

Rear camera: 48MP+12MP+12MP

Front camera: 12MP The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the ultimate iPhone, and a better phone in most ways than the iPhone 15 Plus. But it also costs a lot more, and its screen is no bigger. So, if all you want is a big iPhone, go for that. For Gorgeous design

Excellent photography

Cutting-edge performance Against High starting price

Charging should be faster

Still not the best zoom

There are four handsets in the iPhone 15 line, but for fans of larger phones, there’s a simple choice to make: the iPhone 15 Plus or the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

It's an interesting smartphone generation, this one, with the Pro and non-Pro lines getting closer in certain ways and growing even further apart in others. Indeed, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in some ways pulled away from the entire line, including the iPhone 15 Pro.

But with all that in mind, which of Apple's big phones should you buy? To help you answer that question, you'll find a detailed, specs-based comparison below, along with the findings in our iPhone 15 Plus review and our iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: specs comparison

We’re going to break things down into finer detail in a moment, but first permit us to hit you with the vital statistics. Here’s a summary of the key iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro Max Dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3mm Weight: 201g 221g Display: 6.7-inch 19.5:9 60Hz OLED 6.7-inch 19.5:9 120Hz OLED Resolution: 1290 x 2796 1290 x 2796 Chipset: Apple A16 Bionic Apple A17 Pro RAM: 6GB 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP 5x telephoto Front camera: 12MP 12MP Battery: 4,383mAh 4,441mAh Charging: 20W wired, 15W wireless 27W wired, 15W wireless Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: price and availability

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max were unveiled alongside the rest of the iPhone 15 line on September 12, 2023, before hitting stores on September 22.

As usual with iPhones, both of these phones are widely available across the world, but they have very different price tags.

The iPhone 15 Plus is of course the cheaper phone, with its starting 128GB model costing $899 / £899 / AU$1,649. There's also a 256GB model for $999 / £999 / AU$1,849, and a 512GB model for $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,199.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max isn't available with 128GB of storage, so the starting capacity is instead 256GB, which costs $1,199.99 / £1,199 / AU$2,199. Then there's a 512GB model for $1,399.99 / £1,399 / AU$2,549, and a 1TB model for $1,599.99 / £1,599 / AU$2,899.

So, the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is $300 / £300 / AU$550 more than the starting price of the iPhone 15 Plus, but that's with double the storage. It costs $200 / £200 / AU$350 more than the equivalent (256GB) iPhone 15 Plus model.

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: design and display

The iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

At first and even second glance, these two super-sized phones look quite similar, with the big, flat-edged look that’s been present for the past several years sticking around this generation, albeit with slightly rounder edges.

Apple has also brought its Dynamic Island to the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15, leaving the Plus and Pro Max looking very similar from the front, though not identical, as Apple has reduced the size of the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This has made the Pro Max fractionally (and we do mean fractionally) smaller overall at 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3mm, to the 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is marginally heavier though, at 221g, while the iPhone 15 Plus is 201g.

Apple’s Pro models traditionally use shiny stainless steel for their frames, marking them out from the muted aluminum of the non-Pro models. Not so with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which uses an even more premium material in the form of titanium.

The main other visual differences include the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro Max features an extra camera lens, and has also switched out the iPhone 15 Plus’s traditional alert switch for a customizable Action button.

Their colors also differ, with the iPhone 15 Plus being available in Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium

Finally, one change on both phones is a switch from Lightning to USB on the charging port front, so the bottom of both phones looks much the same.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

In terms of displays, both of these phones pack a 6.7-inch OLED with a 1290 x 2796 resolution and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. However, while the Pro Max uses an LTPO panel capable of refreshing at anything between 1 and 120Hz, the iPhone 15 Plus is stuck at 60Hz.

The knock-on effect of this is that only the Pro Max supports Apple’s always-on display function, permanently showing key information when the phone is asleep.

Overall, we were impressed by both screens when we reviewed these phones, but with its higher refresh rate and always-on functionality, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's is undoubtedly the better of the two.

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: cameras

The iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The iPhone 15 Plus has taken a Pro-shaped step forward in the camera department, swapping out the 12MP main sensor of previous models for a 48MP component.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also has a 48MP main sensor, though this is a new, larger sensor, so it still has the iPhone 15 Plus's snapper beat.

Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 12MP selfie snappers, but the big difference comes in the zoom department. Only the Pro Max has a dedicated telephoto camera, and it’s a markedly improved one at that, being a 12MP camera offering 5x optical zoom (where the iPhone 15 Pro is limited to 3x optical zoom).

iPhone 15 Plus camera samples

Image 1 of 27 Primary camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Ultra-wide camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

2x zoom (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Portrait mode on the primary camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

2x zoom portrait mode (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Portrait mode on the primary camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Macro shooting (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Macro shooting (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Ultra-wide camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Portrait mode on the front camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Front camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera in low light (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera in low light (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Ultra-wide camera in low light (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera comparison (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera comparison in low light (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Primary camera comparison (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera samples