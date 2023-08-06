Here's exactly how thin the iPhone 15 Pro bezels are likely to look

The iPhone 15 leaks and rumors show no signs of letting up, and the latest unofficial images to appear are renderings showing just how thin the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to be.

These renderings come from yeux1122 on South Korean site Naver (via AppleInsider), and show how the display bezels on this year's Pro-level iPhones are going to match up with the display bezels on last year's Pro-level iPhones.

The images are based on the leaks around the handsets that we've had so far: last week, well-respected tipster Mark Gurman said that the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be shrunk down to 1.5mm from 2.2mm – a significant drop, relatively speaking.

These rumors have been swirling all year though, and it's clear that Apple wants to get to a completely bezel-free iPhone as quickly as possible. We've also seen images of the glass panels Apple is using to make the more expensive iPhone 15 models, showing off just how thin the bezels could end up being.

The rumored iPhone 15 Pro bezel sizes (front phone) (Image credit: yeux1122)

Even more renders

It seems clear that this design tweak is going to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max – so the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will have to make do with the existing bezel sizes from this year's models.

While most of us would agree that smaller bezels make for a more aesthetically pleasing phone, it remains to be seen whether the smaller bezels on these iPhones – potentially the thinnest bezels ever – will come with an accompanying price hike.

Interestingly enough, the team at 9to5Mac has also put together some renders showing the front of the iPhone, based on previous rumors from Mark Gurman and others – so you've got a choice of unofficial pictures to refer to.

It looks as though we're going to have to wait for a completely bezel-free iPhone: Apple has been tapping up its suppliers for bezel-less iPhone OLED panels, but they're not going to be ready for September 2023 and the iPhone 15.