Apple welcomes back PC emulators on iOS – but are they here to stay?

Remember the days of MS-DOS? If you don’t, you can experience classic PC games from that era on your iPhone, thanks to new App Store rules that, once again, allow the distribution of emulators. Which means iDOS 3 – a PC emulator that allows you to run applications made for MS-DOS via DOSBox – is back on the App Store.

It was only in April this year that we were celebrating the ability to turn an iPad into a retro game machine. 10 days later, that functionality was gone again, with Apple telling Chaoji Li, developer of iDOS 3, that “the app provides emulator functionality but is not emulating a retro game console specifically", with only retro game-specific emulators allowed per guideline 4.7.

To avoid pressure from the European Union – and to comply with Digital Markets Act (DMA) antitrust legislation, Apple has changed its mind again, so no more than a month later, UTM SE – which allows Windows to run on iOS – was approved, and the previously cited guideline 4.7 had been changed to include "PC emulator apps". While it's taken a bit longer, iDOS 3 has also finally been approved.

Given how fickle Apple has been with regards to emulators, we’re hoping that this time they’re here to stay.

Consistently inconsistent

We're not the only ones doubting Apple's ability to stick to their guns. iDOS 3's developer wrote in a blog post that "As much as I want to celebrate, I still can't help being a little bit cautious about the future."

With those recent rejections and the removal of iDOS 2 from the App Store back in 2021 after Apple found it in violation of Guideline 2.5.2., it's no wonder Li is wary.

Since DOS and Windows have been home to many games since the ‘80s, it could easily be argued that PC emulators should never have been removed. And we’re cautiously optimistic that this time the emulators are here to stay as Apple doesn’t usually like being on the wrong side of regulatory pressure.

iDOS 3 gives you access to a massive library filled with games like Spaceball Cadet Pinball and Wolfenstein 3D, perfect for those who have been waiting for PC emulators to come to iOS.

However, this entire situation highlights the ongoing tension between Apple's policies and the desires of developers and users for the flexibility offered by Android. While the return of PC emulators like iDOS 3 is a promising development for gamers and tech aficionados, it also serves as a reminder of the precarious nature of the iOS.

Whether this marks a genuine shift in Apple's stance or not remains to be seen, but the battle between innovative third-parties and Apple's control is far from over.