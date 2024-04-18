iOS 17 update lets you use AirPlay to stream movies in select hotels for the first time

Do you travel a lot and wish you could wirelessly send movies from your Apple device to your hotel room’s TV? If so, you’re in luck, as Apple has just announced that it has updated iOS 17 with a new feature that lets you use AirPlay in a range of IHG Hotels & Resorts properties.

A follow-up to an announcement Apple made last summer, the update means that streaming movies directly from your Apple device to your hotel room’s smart TV just got a whole lot easier. You no longer need to fiddle about with cables and can instead connect over AirPlay to beam the footage from your iPhone, iPad or Mac right to the big screen.

AirPlay works with many of the best streaming services, including Apple TV+, Disney+ and Hulu. You can also send content stored on your device to a TV (or another Apple device) using AirPlay. And it’s not just for movies and TV – you can stream music, view photos, go through a presentation, play games, or send a workout to another screen.

Apple says you’ll be able to do all this at “select properties from IHG Hotels & Resorts.” That includes Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts. That covers more than 60 IHG hotels in North America, “with others to be added in the coming months,” according to Apple.

Check before you go

(Image credit: Future)

If this sounds like something you want to take advantage of, it would be a good idea to check with your hotel before you arrive. Apple doesn’t specify exactly which hotels and locations will serve up AirPlay-compatible TVs (other than noting it’s starting in North America) but says that “more information about availability will be available from participating hotel and resort properties.”

To get started, you’ll need to scan a QR code on your hotel room TV’s screen. This will connect your device to the TV, after which you can begin sending content to it. You’re not limited to one connected device either, as multiple iPhones, iPads and Macs can connect to a single TV over AirPlay.

Apple adds that “Each QR code is unique to the hotel room and ensures that content is available only to the user – meaning anything guests share to the hotel TV stays personal and private.” Your connection is also erased when you check out, so hotel staff and upcoming guests have no access to your activity.

If you’re looking for things to watch when you visit a hotel that offers AirPlay-compatible TVs, we’ve got you covered with our round-ups of the best Apple TV+ shows and the best streaming services. They should give you plenty of content to enjoy on your next trip.