I'm a phone deals expert and these are my top three Samsung Galaxy S24 alternatives

We've all been there. We see a new phone that looks awesome and we're instantly star-struck with the idea of owning one, well the Samsung Galaxy S24 is proving to be no different.

It's quite clear to see why. In the space of a few months, Samsung has managed to dethrone Google as the king of AI, launch a new and exclusive version of the most powerful chipset we've seen from Qualcomm, and even find value in a different Galaxy in the form of the Galaxy S24 Plus, a model which has gone unloved for, frankly, too long.

For many then, a Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder would be an obvious option. However, the Galaxy S24 doesn't stand alone.

Despite seeming to be the all-powerful Android phone for anyone and everyone, it's very possible to find yourself just as happy with an alternative flagship that won't set you back anywhere near as much, and, arguably, comes with far more personality; if a phone could have a personality, that is.

The once and future king

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The starting point with anything Android is inevitably, Google, and given the current focus on AI development, there's no sign of this changing any time soon. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, despite being released back in October, set the benchmark for what many would come to expect from the next generation of AI.

And it set a precedent that the Samsung Galaxy S24 would follow in the form of seven years of Android feature and security updates, a decision which stands as testament to the quality of some of the phones we now get to see.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also put into question the pricing of the Galaxy S24 and, especially, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Coming in at £699 / $699 and £999 / $999, the latest Pixel phones sit comfortably beneath the pricing of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, which come in at £799 / $799, £899 / $999, and £1,249 / $1,299 respectively. An eyebrow-raiser for sure, especially when you consider the sheer quality of the devices you are getting (which you can find out more about in our Google Pixel 8 review and Google Pixel 8 Pro review).

When it comes to the specifications and features, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro do not fall far short of some of the capabilities of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 either, especially when you consider the £250 / $300 price gap between the Pixel 8 Pro and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Features such as Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Eraser, and Best Take have set the Google Pixel 8 series apart from the majority of the flagship competition, while Samsung's Circle to Search and Photo Assist AI features add new levels of simplicity to some of the most common reasons we use our phone.

The troublesome newcomer

(Image credit: OnePlus)

When it comes to impressive underdogs, OnePlus has always sat at the top of my list of go-to brands, and its rise has left it getting ever more popular with mainstream phone lovers across both the US and UK. The company's latest phone, the OnePlus 12, hasn't just raised an already impressive bar, but has likely made the likes of Samsung and Google sweat with some of its impressive specs, and in this instance, simply stunning design.

The OnePlus 12 boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip – although not the Samsung-exclusive version available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 in the US – up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 2K 120Hz ProXDR LTPO display, all juiced-up by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, making the OnePlus 12 impressively powerful, for lengths of time that look set to outlast the Galaxy S24.

Impressive specs are one thing, but it's in the details that you'll find just why OnePlus needs more widespread appreciation. OnePlus has not only redesigned the phone's cooling system, helping improve the lifespan and performance of the OnePlus 12, but also made sure the phone is Wi-Fi 7 compatible, uses USB 3.2, and has an on-device battery engine, all to ensure you can make use of the OnePlus 12 for as long as possible. The OnePlus 12 also only costs a mere £849 / $799.99 for its 12GB RAM, 256GB base model, a price that the Samsung Galaxy S24 simply cannot match.

The sophisticated selection

(Image credit: Motorola)

An alternative option, I know, but the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – or Motorola Razr+ if you're in the US – simply has to make this list on the basis of the sheer amount of character it possesses. Out of the blocks, the Razr is undoubtedly the best-looking clamshell foldable phone currently available, and that's before you get into the various colour options it has available which include Infinite Black, Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, and Peach Fuzz, each of which are stunning in their own right.

Don't get me wrong, it's not the most powerful phone available, especially compared to the OnePlus 12 or Google Pixel 8 Pro, but that doesn't stop the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra from having some pretty strong arguments in its favor.

Firstly, and most noticeably, the Razr 40 Ultra has a 3.6-inch flexible AMOLED external display, the largest, and arguably best, cover display available on a clamshell foldable phone. The phone also uses a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which, although slightly outdated, is still a more than capable chipset for a phone of this size, alongside a dual rear camera setup and 32MP selfie camera. Overall then, a respectable specs list, especially when compared to some of its clamshell foldable competition,

As we mention in our Motorola Razr Plus review, this phone isn't necessarily for someone wanting the latest and greatest in specs and features. However, what it lacks in performance, it makes up for in personality. A unique and fun user experience, partnered with superb color choices and a number of well-thought-out features for a clamshell foldable smartphone, all make the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra a superb choice if you're looking for a phone you'll no doubt enjoy using.