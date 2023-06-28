Google will let you fix your Pixel Fold at home if it breaks

The Google Pixel Fold will join other Pixel phones in being owner-reparable the company has confirmed. Customers will be able to order replacement parts for their Pixel Fold, with guides provided by iFixit, a website that publishes repair guides and advice.

The news comes via 9to5Google , based on a conversation with a Google spokesperson. According to Google, Pixel Fold owners will be able to access repair guides, and order replacement parts including the batteries, displays, and cameras.

Google and iFixit will also make available iFixit Fix Kits, with tools such as screwdriver bits and spudgers – which are screwdriver-like implements used to replace components like batteries and screens.

A Google spokesperson told 9to5Google: “We offer mail-in and walk-in repair services for Pixel Fold outside warranty period (out of warranty repair). We are also planning parts, repair guides and tools available via iFixit. For Pixel Fold specifically, we are offering Extended Warranty (Preferred Care), which will give customer coverage against accidental damages and mechanical breakdowns after the warranty period ends.” Owners can purchase the extended warranty with a one-time payment or as a monthly plan.

Google currently offers DIY repairs for Pixels ranging from the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro . If you’d rather not get your hands dirty, you’ll still be able to make use of mail-in repairs, or independent repair stores like uBreakIFix. Google’s DIY repair program lets you purchase spare parts in the US, UK, Canada, and other countries where Pixels are available for purchase.

Easy to break, easy to fix?

Foldables have acquired a reputation for fragility compared to other smartphones, and Google’s Pixel Fold is no exception, with reports of broken displays already circulating just days after the phone’s release. Our Pixel Fold review didn't find any notable issues with durability, That said, even Samsung – which has been making foldables for several years now – is having issues with failing displays for its most recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 . Google is, at least, the first company to offer DIY repairs for the brave among us.

And brave they will need to be. Given the high cost and complexity of foldables, it's not entirely clear whether people will be champing at the bit to carry out DIY repairs. If I spent $1,800 on a gadget, I would much rather a qualified technician was the one wielding the screwdriver and spudger.