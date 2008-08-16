Iiyama ProLite E2207WSV review

Strange connectivity aside, this is a great monitor with an attractive asking price

DVI ports are now standard issue even on cheapo screens, while HDMI sockets are popping up with increasing regularity.

The Iiyama ProLite E2207WSV's single VGA input, therefore, had us a little baffled at first. But then £165 is extremely affordable for a 22-inch widescreen monitor.

In practice, the VGA interface delivered a crisp, interference-free image, too. That said we'd still prefer to have a DVI port. It guarantees a perfect image regardless of the GPU you use.

Anywho, despite the absence of a digital interface, the ProLite spanks its closest competitor, LG's Flatron, for pure image quality. It's brighter more vibrant and boasts much more satisfying colours.

Even the viewing angles are pretty decent, especially by TN panel standards.