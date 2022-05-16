Nutribullet Go review

The Nutribullet Go is a small portable blender whose rechargeable battery can be topped up via a USB cable. It’s designed to offer you the flexibility to blitz up fresh protein shakes or smoothies, no matter where you are. However, it can’t handle frozen ingredients, and is only able to make relatively small 13oz / 385ml drinks. In our tests it wasn’t able to produce ultra-smooth drinks like its full-size siblings; but given its size and portability, we think a slightly pulpy drink is an acceptable compromise.

Nutribullet is one of the go-to brands for powerful blending appliances and a leading innovator in the rising trend of personal cup blenders. These blenders allow you to blitz up lump-free drinks such as smoothies and protein shakes directly in the cup from which you intend to drink them. And Nutribullet has a worldwide reputation for making super-powerful personal blenders that can pulverize the toughest of ingredients including ice, root vegetables, seeds and nuts, creating smooth and tasty nutritious drinks.

The Nutribullet Go is the brand’s cordless portable device, offering the flexibility to blend your favorite drink from anywhere. It charges via a USB cable, with a full battery delivering enough juice for up to 20 blending cycles. This means you can make fresh smoothies and shakes at work, in a hotel room or even when you’re on a camping trip or at a festival.

But with just a 13oz/ 385ml cup, it can’t make big portions. The other main drawback is that it can’t be used to blend frozen ingredients, so if you’re a fan of ice-cold smoothies, you’ll have to pour it out over ice once your drink is blended. On the upside, though, it’s simple to use, budget friendly, and compact, too, so it won’t take up much storage space – or luggage space, if you’re taking it on a trip.

On test, it proved to be better than we anticipated; but don’t expect super-smooth drinks. Results were slightly pulpy – and, on occasion, we found a lump or two. While it's not one of our best blenders, for the most part it did the job, and given its size and portability, it would be unfair to expect it to match up to a full-size personal blender. So long as you have realistic expectations, and don’t try to blend any tough ingredients, this is a good option for making blended drinks on-the-go.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Nutribullet Go: price and availability

List price: $34.99 / £49.99 / AU$79

You can pick up the Nutribullet Go direct from Nutribullet. It’s one of the least expensive personal blenders you can buy from the brand and has the added advantage of being portable, although with a slightly higher budget you can get the Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express, which comes with two cups. However, note that neither of these models have the power or capacity of the slightly pricier, but more versatile corded personal blenders on offer.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Nutribullet Go: design and key features

30-second blending cycle

Small 13oz / 385ml cup

Cordless and portable

This compact little blender measures 8.5 x 3.15 x 3.15 inches/ 21.5 x 8 x 8cm (h x w x d) with the cup on the base, and weighs in at just 1.54lbs/ 700g, which is light enough to tuck into your luggage for a trip. Plus, for added cuteness, it’s available in a choice of red, white, black, or silver colours.

A full charge takes up to five hours using the USB cable provided, but it doesn’t come with a power adapter to allow you to plug it into an electrical outlet. As such, you’ll have to use one you already have, or charge it via another device such as a laptop. Once powered up, the Go can be used for up to 20 blending cycles, which equates to around 10 minutes of blending.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The cup comes with a lid that includes a handy carry strap, but it doesn’t have a spout from which you can drink; you’ll have to remove it to sip your drink. The base is supplied with a screw-on blade cover so you can throw the blender in your bag without any safety concerns.

Two presses of the power button will start up the automatic blending cycle, which runs for 30 seconds. If your drink isn’t smooth enough at the end of this time, you can switch it straight back on – but the instruction manual advises that it can’t be switched on for more than two consecutive blending cycles.

The cup and lid aren’t dishwasher-safe, so you’ll have to wash them by hand; however, if you’re using it on-the-go then you might not have access to a dishwasher anyway. Either way, it’s so small that cleaning by hand isn’t much of a chore.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Nutribullet Go: performance

Fruit-based drinks weren't lump-free

Mixes powders thoroughly

One blending cycle isn't enough

Using the Nutribullet Go is simple. With the protective cap removed, the base and blade are screwed onto the cup of ingredients. Then simply press the start button twice to initiate the 30-second blending cycle.

The first drink we attempted was from a recipe that features in the instruction manual for a blueberry vanilla smoothie. However, we switched out the blueberries for raspberries; the other ingredients were simply vanilla protein powder and plant-based milk. Following the first 30-second blend, it was visually apparent that there were still some pieces of raspberry that would need further blending. So we immediately set it off on a second blending cycle for a better result. The drink was nicely mixed with no lumps of protein powder; but it wasn’t completely smooth. It had a gritty texture from the raspberry seeds that remained whole, plus there was a slight pulpy texture from the raspberries that you wouldn’t get if using a bigger, more powerful blender.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Next we made a scaled-down version of the smoothie that we make in all of our blender tests. It includes pineapple, spinach, apple juice, Greek yoghurt and banana. Again, it took two blend cycles to thoroughly whizz up the drink – but, to our surprise, the Go coped better with these more fibrous ingredients. For the most part the drink was smooth, with a similar, slightly pulpy texture to the first drink. In addition, we found a small pea-sized lump of pineapple as well as a slice of banana that remained whole. Nevertheless, we were impressed that despite some visible specs of green leaf, the spinach was almost entirely broken down.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

For our final test, we followed the included recipe for a chocolate banana protein smoothie, made using banana, protein powder, peanut butter and milk. We also added some cocoa powder to see how well it would mix in. Once again, despite two blending cycles, we still discovered a whole slice of banana and, like the previous couple of drinks, this smoothie also had a pulpy rather than smooth texture. Aside from that, everything was well mixed and nicely aerated – not a bad result from a compact cordless blender.

At its loudest, the Nutribullet Go registered 81dB on our decibel meter, but the blender didn’t feel too loud in use. And although the Go couldn’t be cleaned in the dishwasher, it proved easy enough to rinse clean – so long as this is done immediately, rather than after having let the residue of a drink dry onto the cup. Our only complaint is that the carry strap can become a bit soggy if you’re not careful when rinsing the lid.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Nutribullet Go?

Buy it if...

You travel frequently If regular travel means you often have to forego that post-workout protein shake, or you’re forced to buy expensive ready-made alternatives, this blender will allow you to mix up your favorite smoothie or protein shake from the comfort of your hotel room.

You prefer freshly blended drinks It’s true that most personal cup blenders allow you to blend your smoothie or shake at home, pop it in your bag and then drink it on-the-go. But if you don’t want a drink that’s been sitting around for hours, this blender allows you to whizz up a shake no matter where you are.

You’re short on space This is one of the most compact drinks blenders we’ve seen, so it’s a great compromise if your bijou kitchen simply doesn’t have the space for a full-sized personal blender.

Don't buy it if...

You like to make big portions At just 13oz / 385ml, the Go only has the capacity to make small portions of smoothie or protein shake. If you like to guzzle a big drink, you’ll have to consider less portable options.

You like to blend frozen fruits or ice As mentioned, this portable blender can’t be used to blend frozen ingredients, so if your regular smoothie always includes a handful of frozen fruits and ice, this isn’t the model for you.

You want a super-powerful blender If you like your smoothies super-smooth, without a hint of pulp or seeds, then this isn’t what the Nutribullet Go delivers. You’ll need a more powerful blender, and more than likely, it won’t be a portable model.

First reviewed: April 2022