GoPro Volta review

GoPro’s already got a bunch of grips – one floats, another extends, and now, it’s launched the smartest of them all, the Volta, which boasts a 4600mAh battery, wireless control and it even turns into a tripod. Also sold as part of the Creator Edition bundle with the Hero 10 Black and some mods, it’s a compelling option for creators on the go.

Two-minute review

GoPro makes some of the best action cameras you can buy. The GoPro Hero 10 Black is our top pick thanks to its unmatched image and stabilization quality, and the Hero 9 Black still holds its own after over a year on the market. What also helps GoPro cameras stand out is the brand’s commitment to accessories, with the latest being the battery grip tripod hybrid – the GoPro Volta.

The Volta is a very practical addition to the GoPro Hero 9 or Hero 10 black, loaded with utility, and perfect for anyone who doesn’t need a waterproof grip. It’s comfortable to use and adds plenty of functionality to the line, turning into a tripod, extending your camera’s battery, and offering both wired and wireless remote control over your Hero. For a truly polished vlogging setup, you'll need to buy the Volta as part of the Hero 10 Black Creator Edition, which also includes some Mods.

The fixed USB-C cable coil on the back of the Volta is awkward when unplugged, and it can be a fiddle getting the USB-C connection into the port, whether you’re using a camera standalone or as part of the Media Mod system. Once everything’s set up and connected, though, the Volta helps dispel battery anxiety and delivers a comfortable shooting experience hand-held, and a steady one when in tripod mode.

If you don’t have a Hero 10 Black already, the Creator Edition is a smart call for YouTubers or vloggers looking to create a compact film rig with external audio. The Media Mod helps capture high-quality audio, and the excellent light mod is a brilliant tool for photographers and videographers, whether used as part of the GoPro rig or standalone on a remote shoot. Read our GoPro Hero 10 Black review and find out more about how it performs.

GoPro Volta and Hero 10 Creator Edition pricing

While the Volta is a perfectly good accessory in its own right, when matched with the Hero 10 Black, Media Mod, and Light Mod, it becomes part of a powerful mini filming rig also known as the Creator Edition bundle.

You can buy the Volta standalone for $90.99 / £83.99 with a GoPro subscription, or $129.99 / $119.99 without one, though pricing gets a bit more confusing when you consider picking up the Creator Edition.

New GoPro subscribers get the best deal for the Creator Edition – $531.95 / £508.45 / AU$820.33 – not bad given how powerful the system is, especially when matched with a microphone like the DJI Mic or Rode Wireless Go II .

If you’re an existing GoPro subscriber, expect to pay $581.96 / £558.46 / AU$890.33, and for anyone who doesn’t have a membership, the Creator Edition bundle costs above the odds at $784.95 / £759.95 / AU$1204.75. Given GoPro subscriptions cost $49.99 / £49.99 / AUS $69.99 a year, picking one up is a no-brainer.

Design

A quick glance at the Volta and you can likely tell what it does. For starters, it’s a grip. The coiled, dangling USB-C cable suggests it charges up your action camera, while the buttons on its side clearly control shooting modes and content capture. At the base, there’s also a tripod thread which means it's also mountable – and, of course, you can mount your GoPro atop it.

There are a few hidden highlights when you inspect the Volta more closely – a USB-C port underneath a flap so you can charge the Volta’s battery, and a concealed action cam mount, which needs to be released into view with the press of a spring-loaded button.

This means you can mount the Volta onto your handlebars or car bonnet without having to dismount your GoPro. Finally, the front side of the grip flaps open, turning the Volta into a tripod.

It’s also worth noting, the Volta’s main mount swivels, so you can rotate your GoPro Hero, locking it at 90-degree increments – a saving grace when fitting the cumbersome coiled USB-C cable into your camera.

Setup and usability

Connecting your action camera to your Volta is easy enough provided you’re running with the latest firmware. The Volta ships with a battery door that replaces the default door so you can plug the grip into your camera.

This downgrades waterproofing to weatherproofing, but means in addition to powering up your camera, you can control it without needing to pair it with your Volta. For wireless control, it’s a simple case of Bluetooth pairing in the camera’s menu – no need to faff with the GoPro app.

As for real-world use, the Volta’s grip is comfortable, its features are logical and for the most part, its design does a great job of eking out even more from your GoPro. It easily converts into a tripod, when the legs are locked in ‘grip mode’ it’s secure, and having the option to mount the Volta is incredibly handy.

The main area the Volta dropped the ball for us was awkwardness. We’ve already mentioned the USB-C cable. It’s a coiled dangly thing that hangs off the grip body and can’t be removed. We would have preferred a removable USB-C cable rather than a fixed one, or another more elegant solution.

The Volta is also relatively slow to charge, powering up in around two hours with a fast charger. Given some smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 with similar battery capacities power-up in just over 30 minutes, fully charging the Volta can make for frustrating waiting when in a rush.

Should you buy the GoPro Volta?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want to leave spare batteries at home

The GoPro Volta adds the equivalent of roughly two spare batteries to the Hero 9 or Hero 10 Black. Given the action cams can scrape through a day with sporadic use on a single charge, the Volta will likely be the difference between needing to pack a set of batteries or being able to leave them at home.

You want a mini filming rig

As part of the Creator’s Kit, the GoPro Volta will hold your action cam steady either as a tripod or when mounted, while the Media Mod feeds in high-quality audio and the light mod beams to boost the Hero10 Black's already respectable footage.

Wireless control over your GoPro appeals to you

In our experience, using your smartphone as wireless controller for your GoPro is a faff. You have to connect the camera, then navigate a fragile glass touch screen while out and about. That's asking for a smashed smartphone if you’re on a trek or adventure. The Volta adds a much safer wireless remote to the mix, with instant pairing and a more durable body than a phone.

Don't buy it if...

You want to take it snorkeling

Weatherproof but not waterproof, the GoPro Volta is up for fending off some snow and rain, but won’t make it underwater like the Hero 9 or 10 Black will. If you fancy going for a swim, pick up the floating GoPro Handler grip instead.

You have a Hero 8 Black or another action cam

The Volta will charge up any USB-C smartphone or action camera, but will only offer remote control over the Hero 9 and Hero 10 Black. If you have a Hero 8 Black or another USB-C action camera, sure – you’ll be able to mount it and charge it. But you might be better served with a lower-cost alternative.