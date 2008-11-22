iBlock review

The iBlock isn't an official, licensed LEGO product, but for all intents and purposes it looks like a LEGO brick to us.

Featuring a docking connector for the iPod classic, nano, mini and touch, it's an active speaker that doesn't require any batteries.

It certainly boosts the volume to a level that would annoy people on the bus, but as you'd expect from a plastic box, the sound is pretty dreadful. To be honest, it's rather painful to listen to.

Two of the knobs on the front of the brick function as volume buttons and work perfectly adequately. We tested it with the new fourth generation iPod nano and it worked fine, but we couldn't get any results from the new second generation iPod touch, but that has a built-in speaker anyway, so the test was academic.

On the whole we're impressed with the volume and the retro, novelty value of the styling, but we can't imagine why anyone would want to listen to an iPod through something that sounds like this, even if it doesn't need any batteries.