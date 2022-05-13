Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture review

The Eufy HomeVac H30 is a slim, lightweight handheld vac that’s perfect for getting in and around harder-to-reach areas in a car, as well as quick cleanups in the home. Its size means that it can’t offer the extended battery life or the larger bin of bigger models, but when its compact form is part of its charm, it’s something that can probably be overlooked for little-and-often cleans.

One-minute review

The HomeVac H30 Venture is a handheld vacuum from Eufy by Anker, a home brand that has grown in popularity in recent years. It offers a range of floorcare devices, including a number of robot vacuums, but launched into the popular handheld market just over five years ago.

The HomeVac H30 Venture is one of three configurations currently available under the H30 name, sitting as the entry-level model of the lineup. It comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool and the multi-surface tool for collecting pet hair, as well as a charging station for storing it all neatly.

It’s a popular handheld vac for car cleaning because of the included tools, but you could also consider the HomeVac H30 Mate, which replaces the multi-surface tool with a mini motorized brush, or the H30 Infinity, which offers a larger package of an extendable wand and cleaning head for carpets and hard floors.

Like all the models in the range, the HomeVac H30 Venture offers two levels of suction and comes with an 8.5 fl oz/250ml dust canister. Opting for the Eco power setting will allow you up to 20 minutes of vacuuming, although in our tests we found you may need the higher Max power setting for best results.

It’s the perfect weight and design for those looking for a handheld car vac that’s also handy around the house, and is one of the most compact and lightweight models we’ve tested. It isn’t the cheapest but can often be found on sale, so if you’re a busy family or pet owner in need of a versatile and lightweight vacuum for your car, then it’s worth keeping an eye out.

(Image credit: Future)

Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture price and availability

List price: $159.99 / £149.99

The Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture costs $159.99 / £149.99 and it’s available direct from Eufy’s website, and also from Amazon. It isn’t currently available in Australia, although its presence on Eufy’s Australian website suggests that could change in the near future.

While it’s on the pricey side compared with competitors such as the CH950UKT / Shark Ultracyclone Pet Pro Plus , at the time of writing offers were available in both the US and UK of $20 and £45 off the list price respectively. That brings its price down to a more competitive level, and we suspect it’s a fairly regular discount.

As mentioned above, you can also get the H30 Venture in two other configurations with other accessories. The H30 Mate costs $179.99 / £169.99, and includes the same 2-in-1 crevice tool but replaces the Venture’s multi-surface tool with a mini-motorized brush; and the H30 Infinity at $199.99 / £189.99, which comes with an extendable wand and floor-cleaning head for a more complete home vacuuming kit.

All of the tools are available separately via Eufy’s website, should you wish to add or replace to your selection. You can pick up new filters, too, although the included filter can be washed and reused as required. The battery is removable, although we couldn’t see spares currently for sale on Eufy’s website.

(Image credit: Future)

Design

8.5fl oz / 250ml bin

Weighs 1.78lbs / 808g

Two suction modes

When you’re looking for a handheld vacuum, particularly for cleaning your car, its size and weight matter. At just 16.7 x 3.5 x 2.9 inches / 42.5 x 9 x 7.3 cm, the HomeVac H30 Venture is ideal for getting into the hard-to-reach areas, particularly since it’s so much slimmer than some rival models. At 1.78lb/808g, it’s lightweight enough for you to vacuum the whole car without issue, too.

The handle, which is built into the main body, offers great control, as does the power button on the top at thumb level and the switch for choosing Eco or Max power modes. A little further along the body you’ll find the bin-release button: simply push it to smoothly release the bin downwards for emptying.

At 8.5fl oz / 250ml it isn’t the biggest bin, so you may find it requires emptying a couple of times on those occasions that you may have left your car too long between cleans.

The HomeVac H30 Venture is available in a single colourway of navy and red, with a charging stand for storage, meaning that it will always be ready to go when you need it. It’s about as attractive as handheld vacuums get and, with the stand, it’s probably just about smart enough to store on a counter. It isn’t quite as compact as stick vacuums such as its H11 sibling, though, so we’d lean towards cupboard storage for most where countertop space is at a premium.

It comes ready for use out of the box; simply make your choice of cleaning attachment from the crevice or multi-use tool, press the power button and you’re ready to go.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Max mode delivers the best results

Easy to maneuver

90dB at its loudest

The Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture’s slim and lightweight design makes it a great choice for cleaning the inside of a car. Both attachments are useful, although we found ourselves using the 2-in-1 crevice tool most often. It isn’t the longest, mind; but thanks to its extendable brush, it works well for most situations and means you won’t need to be constantly swapping out tools, saving you time and fuss. If you need to cover a larger area, you can simply take the attachment off.

In our standard tests we did find that while the HomeVac H30 Venture performed well on larger debris such as crushed biscuits, it struggled to collect the finer dirt and dust of oats on Eco mode. We regularly had to push it up to Max, and even then, it didn’t perform quite as well as the very best in this category. A bit of perseverance was required to collect as much dirt as a model such as the Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus , for example.

Of course, this will have a knock-on effect on how much of the car you can cover off a single charge – but more on that shortly.

(Image credit: Future)

The multi-use surface tool is worth keeping to hand if you have pets. The velvet-feel brush material around its outside helps it to lift hair out of the carpet and upholstery for it to be collected. However, if your pets have wiry hair as mine do, don’t expect it to get rid of it entirely. Still, a reduction is a good start – especially when you consider that even professional-grade tools struggle to tackle such pet hair.

On Max mode, we measured the HomeVac H30 Venture’s noise at around 90dB, and about 85dB on Eco. The former is around the same as a hairdryer or blender, so it is quite noisy in use. However, realistically, the vacuum is likely to be in use for only for minutes at a time – sometimes seconds – so it’s far from a deal-breaker. However, this is one of the noisiest car vacs we have tested, particularly since you’ll probably be using it on Max a fair bit.

The vacuum itself is relatively easy to clean. The bin comes away from the main body entirely, allowing for it to be washed out with water if necessary. From here you can also get access to the filter, which simply twists out and can be run under a tap; this should be done regularly to maintain suction. Eufy recommends waiting a full 24 hours for all parts to dry before you can use the vac again.

(Image credit: Future)

Battery life

Battery lasts 10 mins on Max/20 mins on Eco

Quoted recharge time of 3.5 hours

Removable battery

The HomeVac H30 Venture’s 2500mAh battery is quoted as lasting 20 minutes on Eco mode and 10 minutes on Max, which we found to be accurate. However, during our time with the cleaner, it was the only handheld vac that didn’t make it to the end of our standard set of tests without needing a recharge. This is because we needed to use it on its Max setting, often revisiting areas several times to ensure satisfactory pickup. For this reason, we wouldn’t be confident that the HomeVac would make a good job of a whole car off a single charge; it would be better for regular spot cleans.

And let’s not forget this vacuum’s size. You can get a longer battery life from bigger, heavier machines; but the type of model you choose will depend on your priorities.

The good news is that we found the HomeVac H30 Venture far quicker to recharge from flat than the manufacturer suggested. It was at 100% following around two hours of being plugged in, which is as much as half the time quoted by Eufy. The charging dock, which can be freestanding or screwed to the wall, makes it easy to keep plugged in when the vac isn’t in use, ensuring it’s always ready to go when you need it.

The battery is removable, which would be handy for extending battery life for longer cleans – but at the time of writing, replacement batteries weren’t available to buy on Eufy’s website.

(Image credit: Future)

Should I buy the Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture?

Buy it if...

You need a compact handheld vacuum This slim, compact vacuum is great for getting into tight spaces, making it a great choice for all types of cars.

You don’t want anything too heavy This is one of the lightest handheld vacs we’ve tested, making it easy to use for the duration of its battery life.

You clean your car little and often The smaller bin means the HomeVac H30 Venture is better suited to smaller, more regular cleans.

Don't buy it if..

You need a heavy-duty vacuum The 8.5fl oz/250ml bin means this vacuum is likely to need emptying before you have finished cleaning a very messy car.

You have a large car You may find it won’t make it around a single charge if you have a bigger area to clean, or have a lot of dirt to clear up.

You’re on a budget The HomeVac H30 Venture is on the pricier side for handheld vacs, although you can get it cheaper if you wait for one of Eufy’s regular offers.

First reviewed: May 2022