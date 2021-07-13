YouTube Shorts beta arrives in Australia, New Zealand and the UAE to take on TikTok

A lot of tech companies had been scratching their heads looking at the success of TikTok, a Chinese short video sharing platform. While the content on TikTok was aimed at amateur creators, the sheer pace that the platform grew has made tech giants such as Facebook and Google take notice.

YouTube also jumped into the race with YouTube Shorts – a service that allows you to share short 15-seconds videos. The feature has been slowly rolled out around the world and has now arrived in beta in another 26 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the UAE and the rest of the Middle East.

YouTube Shorts comes with a new camera and a bunch of tools to quickly edit your video and make it share-worthy. Additionally, users will be able to use popular songs that are to YouTube’s massive library, in these videos. The feature is currently being rolled out on the Android and iOS version of the YouTube app.

How to create and share videos on YouTube Shorts?

YouTube wants to ensure that users are able to create and share content easily. To create a video on YouTube Shorts, you do not need to download any additional app. On opening the YouTube application on your phone, you’ll find that the create option has been moved at the bottom of the screen. Tap the (+) icon at the centre of this bar and then tap on “Video” and lastly select “Create a Short Video.”

Since updates are rolled out in a staggered manner, you might have to wait if the option doesn’t automatically start appearing in the YouTube application. YouTube has stated that there will be more features added in the future.