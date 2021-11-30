Xiaomi's new cheap Redmi phone is here and it's... exactly the same as the last one

There's a new Xiaomi phone on the block – well, on the globe, though you won't be able to buy it any time soon. The Redmi Note 11T just landed: it has only launched in India so far, though you might find the device very familiar.

That's because the new Note 11T is more than a dead ringer for the Redmi Note 11 in most ways – it's basically the same phone. That device was unveiled in China in early November, and the T variant is just the same device renamed for India.

The one key shift in the Note 11T is the design: instead of having flat edges like the Note 11, it uses a more traditional curved frame.

Could we eventually see this phone available more widely? Almost definitely – Redmi has a habit of staggering its phone launches around the world, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Note 11 line lands in Europe and the UK at some point in the next few months.

Who knows what it'll be called though. Redmi phone names get switched around and substituted for different regions, so we'll have to wait to see which devices show up.

Analysis: A worthy budget phone... for 2022

The Redmi Note 11 or Note 11T has a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz screen, 50MP main camera, 33W charging, a Dimensity 810 chipset and 5G compatibility.

All in all, it sounds like a decent budget phone, though that of course depends on its price when it launches globally.

We wouldn't expect the phone to launch in Europe in 2021 though – it's too close to Christmas for a new phone line to get unveiled, at least a big one like a family from Redmi.

Instead, maybe we'll see it come in early 2022 – it could be a good complement to the anticipated Xiaomi 12, which will likely be a premium device. We'd imagine a late January or early February launch is most likely, possibly to coincide with the MWC 2022 mobile phone conference which will happen towards the end of the second month.