Here's what we'll learn from Scott Kelly's year in space

At around 4:40pm ET today, American astronaut and devoted Instagrammer Scott Kelly will hop in a Soyuz capsule and, several hours later, plummet through Earth's atmosphere until he and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko land in the barrens of Kazakhstan (Update: They landed safely at 11:26pm ET).

It'll be their first time on Earth in 340 days. That's not the longest time anyone's ever spent in space, but it's a little less than double the time most astronauts spend on shifts to the International Space Station (ISS).

More to the point, both Kelly and Kornienko have traveled around 143,846,525 miles while hanging around in the ISS, which is decently close to the distance astronauts will end up traveling on a trip to Mars. With Kelly's return, earthbound scientists can start the long examination of how well he's held up, which will ultimately prove if we're truly, physically ready to go to the Red Planet.

Here's why Kelly's examiners will be so happy to see him on the ground.