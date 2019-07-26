Windows 10 May 2019 Update runs into trouble with some Intel drivers

Windows 10 users looking to move to the latest May 2019 Update – perhaps for security reasons, as we’ve recently seen – should be aware that the upgrade is being blocked for certain older Intel drivers.

As Microsoft explains, there are compatibility issues with certain Intel Rapid Storage Technology drivers – between versions 15.1.0.1002 and 15.5.2.1053 – and the May 2019 Update. So if you’re running those versions of the Intel drivers, you won’t be able to install the latter.

If you attempt to upgrade, you’ll receive a message informing you that: “The inbox storage driver iastora.sys doesn’t work on these systems and causes stability problems on Windows.”

These drivers take care of various storage configuration tasks as you might imagine, and specifically Intel Optane memory and the maintenance of various RAID arrays (RAID 0/1/5/10).

To remedy the problem, you obviously need to update your Intel drivers to at least version 15.5.2.1054 (although the recommended version is a later build: 15.9.6.1044). Of course, you really should update all your drivers as a matter of routine, anyway (and be running the latest Optane firmware if you have one of Intel’s memory modules in your PC).

The best way to update is via your hardware manufacturer – check its website – but failing that, as sometimes third-party vendors aren’t on the ball, you can get the relevant RST drivers directly from Intel here.

