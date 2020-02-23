Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream: how to watch the huge boxing rematch from anywhere right now

Wilder vs Fury 2! Heavyweight boxing matches don't come much bigger than this, with a Las Vegas rematch ready to join the pantheon with the likes of Ali vs Foreman, Tyson vs Bruno and Lewis vs Holyfield. It's a fight even casual fans aren't going to want to miss and we're here to tell you exactly how to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2...no matter where you are in the world.

This big WBC Heavyweight title fight is being promoted as 'Unfinished Business' after the first Wilder vs Fury clash in 2018 ended in a controversial split draw decision. Nothing less than the belt is at stake in Las Vegas, with both boxers also defending undefeated records.

Standing at an imposing 6ft 7in in height, Deontay Wilder is simply a knockout artist. The 34-year-old American boasts a 42-0-1 record that includes a staggering 41 wins by KO.

Wilder vs Fury 2 cheat sheet The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch takes place in Las Vegas at the iconic MGM Grand...and there isn't much longer to wait. The headliners are set to begin their ring walk somewhere around midnight ET / 9pm PT, which means the UK time of Wilder vs Fury 2 isn't likely to be until around 5am GMT.

The most recent saw the Bronze Bomber floor Luis Ortiz in November 2019 for yet another decisive victory.

On the opposite side of the ring, British man-mountain Tyson Fury's height is an even more intimidating 6ft 9in. The Manchester fan favorite will fly out to Vegas with a 29-0-1 record that features 20 wins by KO. He's best known for defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

By now, you probably can tell that this has the potential to become a legendary fight, so allow us to tell you how to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 and watch all the action from Vegas as it happens.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2: live stream the big fight from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing Wilder vs Fury 2 on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia (and a totally FREE option, too). But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the big fight can still watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN. Otherwise known as a Virtual Private Network, it's a nifty bit of software that lets you access content from your home country completely legally. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream: watch the fight in the US

Wilder vs Fury 2 is a pay-per-view event in the US that's being jointly promoted by Fox Sports and ESPN+. It's an expensive fight for sure, though, with the Fury vs Wilder 2 price set at $79.99 - way more than anywhere else in the world. If you do cough up the dough, you can use the Fox Sports app to live stream Wilder vs Fury. Alternatively, going through ESPN+ and signing up for a one year sub in the process will give you access to looooooads of extra content, including UFC, soccer, hockey, baseball...even cricket if you want it!

Stream the Fury fight live in the UK

Head to Box Office from BT Sport

BT Sport Box Office is the UK's exclusive WIlder vs Fury 2 TV broadcaster, which means you can buy the fight on BT TV, Sky or Virgin Media - and live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 from wherever you are in the country. BT has set the UK price of WIlder vs Fury 2 at £24.95 and the main action will begin at around 2am BST on the morning of Sunday, February 23. The Bronze Bomber and Gypsy King are expected to start their eagerly anticipated ring walk to the ring at around 5am, when you'll definitely want to have a quality Wilder vs Fury live stream up and running on your preferred device.

Where you can get a FREE Wilder vs Fury live stream

Free to stream in Turkey on DMAX!

OK, we're honestly not trying to rub it in to folk in the rest of the world, but it would be remiss of us not to mention that the luck lot in Turkey appear to be able to watch the Wilder vs Fury rematch absolutely free. Now this isn't entirely verified, but we understand that the DMAX channel will have free coverage of the fight on TV and its website. Just a bit different to the $80 you have to pay in the US!

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2: live stream this week's big fight from Australia

Tune in to Main Event

As with the first fight between the two heavyweights, Main Event is the PPV channel for watching Fury vs Wilder in Australia. It's priced at $49.95 and the action is set to get underway on Sunday, February 23 at 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST - positively sociable hours compared to other parts of the world.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury live in New Zealand