Facebook is literally going put your profile on your face - and Beyonce's

When Facebook bought Oculus VR last year, most of us speculated that we'd eventually see a version of the social network tailored for virtual reality. Sure enough, it's happening.

Speaking at Recode's Code Media conference, Facebook's head of product, Chris Cox, said that the company is working on VR versions of its apps that would let users share virtual environments with others.

"I mean, virtual reality is pretty cool. We're working on apps for VR," he said.

"You realise when you're in it, that you're looking at the future, and it's going to be awesome. When you're in Facebook, you're just sending around these bits of experience - a photo, video, a thought."

"You'll do it, Beyonce will do it," added Cox. We're not sure why he chose Beyonce as an example here, beyond reaching for a random A-listern to show he's 'down with the kids'.

Still, Cox said it would be a "while" before we see any of this happen. For one thing, they've got to actually get the first Oculus Rift out of the door: "We're a long way away from everyone having those headsets."

Sounds like a wide launch is still some time off, but will still we get a limited rollout this summer?