UEFA Nations League live stream: how to watch every 2020 fixture online from anywhere

The inaugural Nations League did something that nobody thought was possible - it injected some life into the oft-dreaded international break. And so it's back. The 2020 UEFA Nations League once again pits all 55 UEFA men's national association member teams against each other, and the way they've been grouped means the strongest sides will face the strongest sides from the off, thereby guaranteeing competitive match-ups from top to bottom. Read on to find out how you can watch a Nations League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Nations League 2020/21 cheat sheet The opening stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League take place from September to November 2020, the Finals following in September and October 2021, and the relegation playoffs scheduled for March 2022. Full TV and Nations League live stream details are below - enjoy your preferred coverage wherever you are by trying ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days.

Once again though, the format is confusing. There are four leagues, the top three of which are split into four groups of four teams, with the bottom league split into two groups, one containing four teams, the other three.

League A contains the 16 top-ranked European national sides, and the ultimate winner of the Nations League. The team that tops each of the four groups that make up League A after six rounds of group fixtures will qualify for the Nations League semi-finals. Last time, those teams were Portugal, the Netherlands, England and Switzerland.

The bottom team from each of League A and B's groups will be relegated, and the group winners in Leagues B, C and D will gain promotion. Playoffs will decide which two teams drop down from League C to League D.

Got that? Good. Here's how you can live stream Nations League football wherever you are in the world and watch all the UEFA action online.

How to watch the Nations League from outside your country

Hoping to watch the Nations League from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access your local coverage online when you go abroad - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds.

How to watch a Nations League live stream in the UK

Sky has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Nations League in the UK, and games will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. If you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or the Sky Go app for your mobile device. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch the Nations League online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value. It will let you watch test cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing, Super League rugby, various Australian ball-related activities, and much more. If you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can get your usual Nations League live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK.

Nations League live stream: how to watch UEFA soccer in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) are your two options for watching the Nations League. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only - the regular cost is $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the Nations League action, this is the cheapest way to go. You can also get certain matches on ESPN's native streaming-only platform, ESPN+. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of the Nations League if you're Down Under. And if you're not in Oz right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.