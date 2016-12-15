Uber's Beacon update will help you find your cab with dashboard lights

Uber is introducing a few new features to its cars and app this week that should make finding your ride even easier, particularly in the busy holiday period.

The most interesting feature is called Beacon. When a customer books their car in the Uber app they’ll be asked to select a color, and a light fitted to their driver’s windscreen will then light up in the corresponding shade, making identifying the right vehicle much quicker and easier at night.

Alongside Beacon, Uber is also introducing car colors and photos in the app so that you’ll be able to see exactly what your car will look like before it arrives.

Where right now you can only see the registration number, car brand, and a picture of your driver, you’ll also be able to see what color of car is picking you up which should make it easy to narrow things down on a busy road.

Narrow it down

We’ve all been there: you’re outside a busy station at night waiting for your Uber with dozens of others doing the same thing. Suddenly an inauspicious Toyota turns the corner and you all stumble towards its headlights like extras in a zombie flick, jostling to see its registration plate and find out if they can hop in.

The combination of all these features should at the very least mean only one or two people will find themselves eyeing one another as they approach a car, rather than dozens.

Other notable features being added include real-time journey sharing, which will allow you to share a live map of your location, estimated arrival time, and the identity of your driver with friends you’re meeting or leaving.

Four different cities across the globe will see the new features rolled out first this week, with Newcastle being the first UK location.