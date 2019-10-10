This wireless speaker doubles up as a soundbar – and it looks stunning

With wireless speakers becoming more and more common, it's little wonder that companies are looking for ways to stylishly integrate their audio tech into their customers' homes – and that's exactly what Orbitsound is seeking to do with its latest wireless speaker, the ONE P70W V2.

This good-looking speaker also doubles up as a soundbar, and can be wall-mounted, placed in front of your TV, or sat on a shelf, making it a flexible solution for people with limited space in their living room.

The best wireless speakers of 2019

The best soundbars for music, TV, and film

Black Friday UK 2019: when is it and what deals are coming?

Coming in black and bamboo, the Orbitsound ONE P70W V2 is available to buy for £399 at John Lewis in the UK. If that price makes you balk, don't forget that we're expecting to see lots of John Lewis Black Friday deals over November, so this speaker could well be reduced.

It will be available globally too, but we're still waiting for international pricing – we'll be sure to update this article as soon as we have it.

(Image credit: Orbitsound)

What about the sound?

Of course, it's not all about looks – Orbitsound says that the ONE P70W V2 uses "ground-breaking new transconductance audio technology, [that] completely optimizes relationship between amplifier and speaker drivers for phenomenally low distortion".

According to Orbitsound, this new audio tech was previously only available on its flagship Air D1 speaker, which cost £12,000.

The wireless speaker/soundbar also uses the company's Airsound technology, which creates a "stereo-like sound," by radiating non-central audio information from the speaker's side-firing drivers. In other words, you should find that the ONE P70W V2 delivers an immersive sound for your films, TV shows, and music, without the need for additional speakers.

There are a few options when it comes to connectivity; you can either hook it up to your Wi-Fi, stream music from your smartphone over Bluetooth, or hook it up to a music streamer using the 3.5 AUX socket. It connects to your TV via an optical connection.

It's multiroom-compatible too, so if you have another Orbitsound speaker, like the OrbitSound A70 airSOUND Bar, you can hook them up to fill your entire home with sound.

Within the Orbitsound app, you'll also find access to Spotify Connect, Apple Music, and Tunein Radio, which means you don't have to keep switching between different apps to play your music.