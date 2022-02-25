The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is now on sale – at least in some places

Audio player loading…

If you’ve been hoping to get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy S22 then today could be the day, as the whole range – including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – is now on sale.

Or at least it is in the US, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also out now in the UK, but that phone isn’t coming to Australia until March 3. Both the UK and Australia have to wait a bit for the other models, with the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus both hitting Australia on March 3 and the UK on March 11.

So if you’re in the US and you’ve pre-ordered any of these phones then they should be turning up on your doorstep today, with UK orders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra doing likewise.

If you haven’t ordered yet though then there may still be a bit of a wait, as demand for these handsets is high, so you might find there’s a wait to receive them depending on the configuration you choose.

That’s no surprise, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 range are the most high-profile phones so far this year, and are likely to remain so until the iPhone 14 range arrives in September.

They arguably deserve to be that high-profile too, especially the S22 Ultra, which we awarded 4.5 stars to in our review, praising its incredible cameras and zoom, its excellent S Pen, and its silky-smooth screen.

The OnePlus 10 Pro (Image credit: OnePlus)

Analysis: other phones on the horizon

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 range look to be the flagships to beat right now, they’ve got plenty of competition on the way.

That includes the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has actually already been unveiled, but so far only for China. This has a top-end chipset, a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, a triple-lens camera tuned by Hasselblad, and more, and it’s likely to be joined by a standard OnePlus 10 when it gets its global launch.

Then there’s the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which include similarly high-end specs. Plus there’s the Oppo Find X5 range, with numerous other upcoming phones on the horizon as well.