The best cheap Amazon Echo prices, deals and sales for Alexa for Black Friday 2019

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock deals

Now with a handy, discrete display

Speaker size: 1.6-inch | Dimensions: 4.3 x 9.9 x 9.9cm | Weight: 300g | Line out: 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth | Launch price: $59.99/£59.99/AU$99

Clock/timer display is super handy

Great value for an Alexa speaker

More expensive

No other significant improvements

The 2019 model Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is only a modest upgrade. It's technically still a 3rd-gen Echo Dot, but now comes with a neat display on the side that can display the time.

Amazon says one of the most requested questions Alexa gets is for the time, so this will save you a job. Many of us use smart speakers as timers around the kitchen too so we're happy to see the display is used to show the timer counting down. It will also display the temperature when asking about the weather. Other request types will start to take advantage of this extra functionality in the near future.

The only other improvement over the previous model is a 'tap to snooze' option when using the Dot as an alarm. If these new features don't do much for you, then you can save some money by opting for the regular Echo Dot deals below instead.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) deals

The most popular smart speaker in the world

Speaker size: 1.6-inch | Dimensions: 4.3 x 9.9 x 9.9cm | Weight: 300g | Line out: 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth | Launch price: $49.99/£49.99/AU$79

Low price

Improved audio

Alexa's getting smarter all the time

The older, standard 3rd iteration of the Echo Dot comes in three colors - charcoal, heather grey, and sandstone (that'll be black, grey or white to the rest of us). The hockey-puck-shaped speaker has a more refined look with a fabric finish than the older all-plastic speaker. The speaker driver is much larger too, going from a 1.1-inches in diameter to 1.6-inches It's 70% louder than the previous version and keeps the aux 3.5mm connection for a secondary speaker. You can also connect it wirelessly to external speakers via Bluetooth.

Amazon Echo 2019 deals

The standard-sized Echo now sounds better than ever

Speaker size: 3-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter | Dimensions: 14.8 x 9.9 x 9.9cm | Weight: 780g | Line out: 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth | Launch price: $99.99/£89.99/AU$149

Improved sound

But no price increase

Great for music

No clock display like the new Echo Dot

The standard-sized Amazon Echo speaker gets better and better each iteration and this new 3rd-gen model marks the biggest improvement yet, especially for music fans. The audio architecture is now in line with that found in the more expensive Amazon Echo Plus thanks to the neodymium drivers and a larger 3-inch woofer and bigger tweeter too.

It's ever so slightly chunkier than the 2nd-gen model while keeping the same height. The overall aesthetic is the same though really with the fabric design. That being said, Amazon has launched a new color for the occasion in Twilight Blue (see image above).

If you already own a Dot and want to round out the sound with a little extra oomph then this will be a great purchase. Or if you're yet to buy any Alexa speaker, this is a great place to start if playing music will be one of the main reasons you're buying one.

Amazon Echo 2017 deals

The upgrade for music fans

Speaker size: 2.5-inch woofer and 0.6-inch tweeter | Dimensions: 14.8 x 8.8 x 8.8cm | Weight: 821g | Line out: 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth | Launch price: $99.99/£89.99/AU$119

Dolby processing

A bigger sound than the Dot

Still cheaper than most rivals

With a newer version hitting shelves, we'd only go for this version of the Amazon Echo if there's a significant discount. And as stores start to clear stock out for the new Echo, we should see great deals some soon.

The 2nd-gen Amazon Echo was the firm middle ground of the Alexa family with a more powerful speaker than the Echo Dot. This second-generation version is a bit shorter but houses an upgraded speaker powered by some neat Dolby processing.

This is the 'just right' option in the Echo lineup. It's not as budget as the Amazon Echo Dot nor is it as premium as the Amazon Echo Plus. It's the one to go for if you're going to use the smart speaker a lot to play music but want to keep prices down. If you just want a smart speaker to boss around and make your home smarter, you might as well save a bit of cash by getting the Echo Dot instead.

Amazon Echo Show 8

A decent screen size at a sensible price

Speaker size: 2 x 2.0-inch @ 10W | Screen size: 8-inch | Dimensions: 20.4 x 13.6 x 9.9cm | Weight: 1037g | Line out: 3.5mm audio or bluetooth | Built-in smart home hub: No | Launch price: $129.99/£119.99/AU$TBC

Better Suited to larger rooms than the Show 5

Way cheaper than the larger model

Louder than the Show 5

Nothing 'new'

Not long after the release of the Show 5, Amazon came along with the Amazon Echo Show 8 and a larger screen. So while the Echo Spot and Echo Show 5 are generally better suited to a bedside table, the new Show 8 works better in larger spaces.

If you're looking for some hands-free recipe guidance, along with video tutorials in the kitchen, then this is ideal. There is a larger Echo Show as shown below, but the jump in price for a 10-inch screen is substantial to say the least. So if you're after an Alexa smart speaker with a screen this is the way to go if you want to use it outside of the bedroom.



Amazon Echo Show 5

A small screen, but an even smaller price

Speaker size: 1.65 x 4W | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Dimensions: 14.8 x 8.6 x 7.3cm | Weight: 410g | Line out: 3.5mm audio or bluetooth | Built-in smart home hub: No | Launch price: $89.99/£79.99/AU$129

Way cheaper than the other Echo Shows

Decent alternative to the Google Home hub

Bedside table-friendly...

But a bit small otherwise?

This is more like it Amazon. This new member of the Echo Show family has a smaller five-inch screen than the original two Show models and it's a lot cheaper too. Actually, it's even cheaper than the Echo Spot which has a comparatively tiny screen. If you can fit this on your bedside table, the louder speaker and bigger screen makes the Show 5 the better buy in our books.

Compared to its bigger brother though or the rival Google Home Hub (aka Google Nest Hub), you might find the screen a little small depending on where you're going to be seeing it from after requesting something via the Alexa voice-commands. The huge selection of how-to videos are super handy though if you can plug it in close by, especially in the kitchen. Check out our full Amazon Echo Show 5 review if you want to learn more about this budget-friendly smart speaker display.

Amazon Echo Show prices (2nd generation)

Alexa now comes with a screen

Speaker size: Dual 2-inch drivers with passive bass | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Dimensions: 24.6 x 17.4 x 10.7cm | Weight: 1.75Kg | Line out: Bluetooth | Built-in smart home hub: Yes | Launch price: $229.99/£219.99/AU$349

Visual element to Alexa-requests is handy

YouTube support is coming back

Usually way over-priced

Amazon released a 2018 update for the Amazon Echo Show, the Alexa smart speaker with a touchscreen. As things stand, it's a bit more expensive than the previous-gen version and a lot more expensive than the rival Google Home Hub prices. This version of the Echo Show has now phased out the older model.

The updated Amazon Echo Show has a bigger screen, with louder speakers too, making it a much better fit for video content to be enjoyed via your Amazon Prime membership or for free on other channels. You can now also use it as a smart device hub for other devices like smart thermostats or bulbs, meaning you can save some space around your router's ports. The competition for screen-sporting smart speakers is heating up though, with the Google Nest Hub also competing for your attention.

That being said, this one could get a major discount in the Amazon Black Friday sales.

Amazon Echo Plus prices (2nd generation)

A great hub for your other smart home devices

Speaker size: 3-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter | Dimensions: 14.8 x 9.9 x 9.9cm | Weight: 780g | Line out/in: 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth | Built-in smart home hub: Yes | Launch price: $149.99/£139.99/AU$229

Impressive audio

Includes temperature sensor

Can replace individual smart-device hubs

Amazon revamped the Echo Plus smart speaker in late 2018. It now shares a similar look to the other Echo speakers, with fabric covering the body instead of a harsh plastic, which has improved the speaker's audio output too which we appreciated during video calls. You're getting a bigger sound with the Plus compared to the standard Echo speaker, but not a huge difference in all honest, especially since the newer 2019 Echo upped its game once again.

The main advantage to the Amazon Echo Plus compared to the smaller Echo speakers is the fact that there's a Zigbee smart home hub built in. So if you have Philips Hue bulbs at home, you no longer need the Hue Bridge to work as the brain to control them via apps or Alexa voice-controls. This is great for controlling smart speakers and smart thermostats too - there's even a built-in thermometer for measuring room temperatures. The list of smart devices around our homes is growing constantly and the Echo Plus is ready for the future. If you've started to build up an annoying cluster of cables going into your router to support your smart home devices, this could help clear them right up.

Amazon Echo Spot deals

Ideal for a bedside table

Speaker size: 1.4-inch | Screen size: 2.5-inch **Dimensions:** 10.4 x 9.7 x 9.1cm | Weight: 420g | Line out: 3.5mm and Bluetooth | Launch price: $129.99/£119.99/AU$179

Adds visual element to Alexa

Doubles as a bedside clock

Use for video calls

More expensive than the new, bigger Echo Show 5

The Amazon Echo Spot is a miniature version of the Amazon Echo Show better suited to a desk or bedside table. The small screen is designed to show you little pieces of information rather than watch episodes of The Grand Tour or Mr Robot. But that might be more than enough if you just want to quickly check directions or read a news bulletin. It's very handy for video calls between other Amazon Echo screen devices too. Check out today's best Echo Spot prices below.

Amazon has muddied the waters though with the more recent release of the Amazon Echo Show, a smaller version of the tablet-esque standing screen models of their popular smart speakers. It's bigger than the Echo Spot and quite a lot cheaper too. We're expecting this model's price to drop sharply soon or for it to be discontinued.

Amazon Echo Sub prices

Audio upgrade your existing smart speaker setup

Speaker size: 6-inch woofer, 100W amplifier | Dimensions: 20.2 x 21cm | Weight: 4.2Kg | Line out: Bluetooth | Launch price: $129.99/£119.99/AU$199

Subwoofer add-on

100W deep bass sound

Not a smart speaker itself

If you're going all in on the Amazon Alexa audio setup at home, then you'll want to take a look at the latest Amazon Echo Sub prices. The Echo Sub is not a smart speaker though, it's a subwoofer to connect to your other Echo speakers, so you'll need to pick up one of those (you're already on the right page for them!) if you don't have any yet. Or, check out some of the bundles available as Amazon has started selling the Echo Sub with a pair of regular Echo speakers in some regions to give you a full stereo sound setup at home. If you'd prefer to just have one beast of a smart speaker with a huge sound, then you may want to check out the latest Google Home Max prices instead - be warned, it's not cheap.