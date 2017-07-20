Terminator 2 4K Blu-ray with Endoarm says hasta la vista to your savings

Terminator 2 is one of those films that polarizes people. You either think it’s the best film ever made, or you’re wrong. The skeleton screaming at the futility of human flesh against the onslaught of the rise of the machines, the “Give me your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle” moment, the Sarah Connor reveal, and that’s all in the first half hour!

If you’re like us and you regularly replay this cinematic masterpiece, you’ll no doubt be pretty excited to hear that there is a 4K Ultra HD version on its way. What’s more, there’s a special edition that includes the 4K disc, a 3D Blu-ray, a CD, and an actual. Terminator. Endoarm. Signed by James Cameron.

If you’re already screaming ‘Shut up and take my money’ you may want to hold your horses, because you haven't heard just how much it costs yet.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on its own is going to be $23 (£19.50), but the full set is going to come in at an eye-watering $179. The collector's set looks like it's only getting a US release at present, if this changes we will, of course, let you know.

I'll buy back

There are only going to be 6,000 created, so if you want to get your hands on one you’re going to have to act fairly quickly. The 4K Ultra HD special edition is going to be released on October 3, although the Amazon link is already live if you want to pre-order.

If you don't manage to get one, or happen to not live in the US, there may be a possibility to buy one second hand. The previous special edition of the sci-fi classic with the Terminator skull and standard HD Blu-ray is available on Amazon second hand. Although it starts at $330, so you'll need to dig even deeper into your wallet.

If you want to check out the best 4K Ultra HD's currently on the market, check out: The best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies

Via Engadget