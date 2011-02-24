Samsung: smart TV isn't just apps, it's 3D too

Intel may be leading the way with branding any device with its CE4100 chips as Smart TV enabled, but Samsung sees this categorisation as a whole new step in the evolution of televisions – one which encompasses both connected tellies and 3D.

Speaking to TechRadar about Samsung's latest TV range (the D8000 Series being the flagship), Russell Owens, general manager, CTV & AV marketing, said: "Smart TV is a whole new category of product for Samsung, in much the same way that a smartphone is different from other mobile phones.

"We had to create this category for TVs so people would understand this, because consumers get the concept of 3D, but when it comes to connected televisions there is less of an understanding.

"3D is still very important to Samsung; it is part of our smart TV venture."

Smart Hub showcase

Samsung is pushing both its Smart Hub internet service and 3D in its 2011 TV line-up, but Owens believes that it is the internet side of things that will need to be demoed the most in shops.

"With 3D you had the slight challenge of showcasing the content with the glasses, but there was no real setup needed. For connected TV, 600 retails stores are restructuring with broadband - this has been a gradual process.

"It is not just about having Wi-Fi in the store, we need to set up a seamless experience."

It is not just in shops that Samsung wants to show off its smart TVs, but there are plans to take the technology on the road.

"One of the ideas we have is setting up a mobile truck and showing off the Smart TVs in shopping malls," said Owens.

"This is for consumers to see the televisions but also for us to see how people use things like smart TV.

"Smart TV is a product that can be personalised; it will be a different product to different people."