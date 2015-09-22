Samsung's new TV takes inspiration from an unlikely source

Samsung has a new TV, but this time it's not about the tech inside it – it's all about the design.

Design firm Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec are behind Samsung's Serif TV, which takes both its name and looks from the font Serif, and in particular the letter 'i' when viewed in profile.

"Serif TV's shapes and colors break away from the usual theme of masculine, cutting-edge technology and extra-large dimensions," Samsung wrote on its website, saying that the TV is instead designed to fit into the world we live in.

The TV can stand on a table on its own, or on supplied legs, making it look like something from the 1950s with its thick frame.

"What we were looking for was a solid presence that would sit naturally in any environment, just like a piece of furniture," Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec explained.

And to keep it stylish, the back of the TV is covered with fabric that hides the ports.

The design firm has also revamped Samsung's Smart TV with a new 'curtain mode', which applies a filter over the screen while the user accesses things like a clock, Bluetooth speakers, apps or photo gallery.

The Serif TV will be available in three models, including a 40-inch UHD model, a 30-inch Full-HD set and a 24-inch model, with all three to include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Serif TV will only be available in the UK, France, Denmark and Sweden.

Image credit: Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec