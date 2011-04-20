BlackBerry PlayBook teardown arrives

Specialists iFixit has worked its teardown magic on the RIM BlackBerry PlayBook, and discovered that replacing the battery is no mean feat.

The teardown site took a look at the innards of the eagerly anticipated PlayBook, and found it easier to access than an iPad, with a smaller battery and a wealth of chips from Texas Industries.

Other points of note are the SanDisk 1GB NAND Flash, Elpida B8064B2PB-8D-F 1GB DRAM and an Invensense MPU-3050 3-axis gyroscope.

Well-received

"The PlayBook was well-received by our techs," said iFixit's report.

"It took us very little time to pop off the rear cover; delving further inside, we were able to remove everything without much hassle.

"We awarded the PlayBook a 7 out of 10 Repairability Score, with the PlayBook being marked down for having a metal frame glued to the display glass, as well as for requiring the user to take out the motherboard and speaker assembly in order to replace the battery."

The report takes a look at the magnetic dock connection, the impressive cameras and the dual core processor – which is a 1GHz TI OMAP4430.

Via iFixit