Stop talking to Google Voice Assistant like a robot with new upgrades at Google IO 2022

Google is introducing new features to its Google Voice Assistant, including Look and Talk, more natural conversations, and more.

The first major feature, Look and Talk, removes the need to use the "Hey Google" just by looking at a Nest Hub Max to unlock it, and then ask the relevant question. You'll need to opt-in and have both Face Match and Voice Match activated so that the device can recognize you.

Fortunately, with the ongoing rollout of Real Tone, your device will more easily recognize you, Google says. "We’ve tested and refined Look and Talk to work across a range of skin tones so it works well for people with diverse backgrounds," the company said in a blog post today. "We’ll continue to drive this work forward using the Monk Skin Tone Scale, released today.

Next, Google Voice Assistant will understand much more natural conversations, like the ums, uhs, and likes we use in natural conversation, and even monitor the context of the request to better prompt you in case you can't remember the right word to use.

