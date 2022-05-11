Stop talking to Google Voice Assistant like a robot with new upgrades at Google IO 2022

By published

Improvements from making eye-contact to conversational prompts

A stylized Google Nest device with phrases against a green background
(Image credit: Google)
Audio player loading…

Google is introducing new features to its Google Voice Assistant, including Look and Talk, more natural conversations, and more.

The first major feature, Look and Talk, removes the need to use the "Hey Google" just by looking at a Nest Hub Max to unlock it, and then ask the relevant question. You'll need to opt-in and have both Face Match and Voice Match activated so that the device can recognize you.

Fortunately, with the ongoing rollout of Real Tone, your device will more easily recognize you, Google says. "We’ve tested and refined Look and Talk to work across a range of skin tones so it works well for people with diverse backgrounds," the company said in a blog post today. "We’ll continue to drive this work forward using the Monk Skin Tone Scale, released today.

Next, Google Voice Assistant will understand much more natural conversations, like the ums, uhs, and likes we use in natural conversation, and even monitor the context of the request to better prompt you in case you can't remember the right word to use.

See more
  • This story is developing... 
John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He/Him) is the US Computing Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. 


Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: EVE Online, Elden Ring.
See more Computing news