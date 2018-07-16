Should I buy the Jabra Talk Wireless Bluetooth Headset?

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The bottom line: If you’re looking for a simple, inexpensive wireless headset that offers a few useful features, this could be the device for you. HD Voice technology delivers crisp and clear audio, while a noise-filtering mic ensures your voice comes through loud and clear at the other end too.

The Jabra Talk's bonus feature is that it doubles up as a headphone, which means you can listen to anything that’s playing on your phone – music, the radio or even the satnav on Google Maps reading out directions. It's certainly a no-frills device, with a limited range of features, but it won't cost you much for the experience either.

Read more: Jabra Elite 85H

Pros: HD Voice technology for clear calls, doubles up as a headphone

Cons: Not a very secure fit in the ear

Jabra Talk Wireless Bluetooth Headset: everything you need to know

Performance

When you invest in a headset, one of the most important features is the clarity of the call, and reviewers universally agree that Jabra's HD Voice technology works well, delivering crisp sound quality. And with automatic volume adjustment you won’t need to worry about fiddling around with any buttons – one lesser distraction if you’re behind the wheel.

Another handy feature is the clever noise filtering mic, which helps to ensure that your voice doesn’t become distorted if things are loud where you are. Note that the headphone feature is a bonus feature rather than a selling point, so don't expect immersive, rich sound.

Features

This headset is Bluetooth-compatible with all operating systems, while the Jabra Talk Multiuse feature enables you to connect to two devices at the same time – handy if you have a work phone in addition to your regular phone. With six hours of talk time and up to eight days' standby on a single charge, charging doesn’t necessarily have to be a daily exercise – and the Jabra Talk will even let you know when it’s running low on power.

The design

If we’re going to talk about any particular flaws, it’s probably the design. Many reviewers have commented on the fit of the device, saying it's not as secure as similar devices in the same price bracket. It does come with three sizes of silicone earbuds though, to help you achieve the best fit. Manual controls are limited, while the redial button is in an awkward position that can result in accidental presses when fitting the device to your ear. It's finished in a safe, corporate grey, with a few metallic flourishes to make it that bit smarter.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive headset that enables you to take calls on the go, this wireless headset from Jabra might well be for you.