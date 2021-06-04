Scan UK slams rival retailers over inflated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti pricing

While many hardware retailers are taking advantage of the GPU shortage to hike up prices for consumers, Scan UK has taken a stand against "unrealistic" RTX 30-series pricing.

As reported by Overclock3D, the UK retailer has hit out at rival retailers that are selling Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs, including the new Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, at inflated prices.

This has been a problem since Nvidia first introduced its RTX 30-series graphics card lineup. For example, the Nvidia RTX 3060, which has an MSRP of €329 (around $400 / £280 / AU$500), is available at a few stores starting at a whopping €999 (around $1,200 / £950 / AU$1,570) and even going as high as €1,122 (around $1,370 / £1,000 / AU$1,800).

Amazon Prime Day 2021 might boast some hardware bargains

Check out all the best graphics cards

And these are the best PC games

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 is perhaps the worst affected by retailers’ price-gouging, so it's no surprise to see the RTX 3080 Ti following suit. While it’s supposed to sell for €719 (around $880 / £620 / AU$1,120), it’s being sold at some retailers for as much as €2,999 (around $3,600 / £2,600 / AU$4,700) - a huge 317% increase over the MRSP.

That won’t be the case if you buy an Nvidia GPU from Scan, however, as the online retailer has pledged than rather than taking pre-orders for unsecured stock, or inflating prices as a result of stock shortages, it will sell the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards at MSRP.

In a statement on its "Nvidia 30 Series status" page, the it said: "We feel it [is] unfair that people are selling the cards in marketplaces at unrealistic prices."

That’s the good news. While the retailer is taking a bold stance against price-gouging, it’s warned that it expects stock of the RTX 3080 Ti to sell out “extremely quickly”

“We will not be in a position to take pre-orders due to the demand,” it said in a statement posted on Thursday.

“To avoid any ambiguity all products will be marked with ‘sold out accordingly. We will not be getting additional supplies for the remainder of the week.”

If you're looking to pick one up, check out our roundup of where has the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti in stock.