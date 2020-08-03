Samsung Galaxy Note 20 promo video leak reveals everything about the phone

An advert suggests the successor to the Note 10 (above) could be a big upgrade

We’re now very close to the August 5 launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but there might not be much left to reveal on that date as the two phones have been extensively leaked, most recently in a detailed promo video.

The video was seemingly made by AT&T and obtained early by Evan Blass (a leaker with a great track record). While we’d always take leaks with a pinch of salt this looks very professionally made, so we’d be extremely surprised if it was fake.

The video highlights many of the core specs of the two phones, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.

It also mentions a 120Hz refresh rate on the Note 20 Ultra’s screen, but there’s no mention of it for the standard Note 20, suggesting that phone will be stuck at 60Hz.

As for the camera, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 apparently has a 64MP main sensor, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to have a 108MP one, and it’s suggested that both are capable of 8K video recording. For zooming, the Note 20 can apparently get up to 30x, with the Note 20 Ultra managing 50x.

A Plus for US buyers

Both phones are also said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Saying that, this is a video from a US network, so in other regions there’s a high chance they’ll use the Exynos 990, based on leaks and previous Samsung phones.

Both are also listed as supporting 5G, and the Note 20 is said to have a 4,300mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is listed as having a 4,500mAh one.

The video also mentions a more responsive S Pen stylus, and shows the standard Galaxy Note 20 as coming in Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, or Mystic Bronze shades, while the Note 20 Ultra will apparently be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White colors.

Beyond that the video also includes images of the phones, with a single-lens punch-hole camera on the front, minimal bezels, and a large camera block on the back, matching previous leaks.

Indeed, most of the details here had been leaked before, so there’s nothing terribly surprising, but we’re now surer of these details than ever. We should be 100% sure on August 5, and TechRadar will be covering Samsung’s announcements in full, so check back then for all the details.

Via Phone Arena