Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak points to incredible water resistance but downgraded screen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date is set for August 7, but at this rate there won't be anything left for Samsung to reveal, as Note 10 details continue to leak online, with a bundle of new information having just hit the web.

First up, a post from Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal appears to reveal a number of details about the Galaxy Note 10 series of handsets (we're also expecting to see Samsung launch a premium Galaxy Note 10 Plus) including super-fast wireless and wired charging, and a main 12MP camera with an f/1.5 aperture.

However, there are a couple of bigger reveals in play here, with the first being the claim that the standard Galaxy Note 10 won't have a QHD display, and will have to settle for a Full HD+ resolution instead.

This would be a huge shift from Samsung, as it has packed a QHD resolution screen into every Note handset since 2014. Its last phablet flagship that came with a Full HD display? The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 back in 2013.

We'd take this particular part of the report with a healthy pinch of salt then, but if Samsung is going to launch two variants of the Note 10 it will need to differentiate between them in a few ways to justify their existence – so this screen resolution change could conceivably happen.

All Samsung Galaxy Note10 Series phones will have the Super Fast Wireless & Wired Charging. Also, it will have a new IP69 Water Resistant Rating. The main 12MP will have f/1.5 as the lowest aperture. The display of Non-Plus is indeed FHD+ and not QuadHD (😢)! #GalaxyNote10 pic.twitter.com/YcYRPGvZkGJuly 29, 2019

Another interesting nugget from this Galaxy Note 10 leak is the claim that the handsets will come with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

The Galaxy Note 9 arrived with an IP68 rating. The '6' refers to its dust protection, and 6 is the highest level a device can achieve, which (according to The Enclosure Company) makes it "totally dust tight. Full protection against dust and other particulates, including a vacuum seal, tested against continuous airflow."

It's the second digit we're interested in though. A '9' for water resistance would provide the Galaxy Note 10 with "protection against high-pressure, high-temperature jet sprays, wash-downs or steam-cleaning procedures."

Just how useful this additional level of protection would be on a smartphone isn't immediately clear, as the commonly used IP68 protection found on many flagship phones already protects against complete submersion in water - handy if you accidentally drop it in the bath.

Again, we'd take this Note 10 leak with a pinch of salt.

New Galaxy Note 10 color

That's not all though, as a separate Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak has potentially also revealed a new color option for the upcoming handset.

A render published by WinFuture apparently shows the Galaxy Note 10 in a pink hue, and the shade is said to be coming to the standard handset as well as the Note 10 Plus.

If this Galaxy Note 10 leak is correct, the new color would add a cool additional choice to a range which will also apparently include blue and green variants.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: So sieht das Top-Smartphone in Rosa aus - offizielle Marketing-Bilder vorab https://t.co/Z5FMtqJStNJuly 29, 2019

However, you may not get the option to choose from all the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 colors, as in the past Samsung has made some color options exclusive to certain regions and countries.

The good news is there's not long to wait to find out, with Samsung's August 7 Unpacked launch event just around the corner, where all the details will be revealed. We'll be reporting live from the New York launch event to bring you everything you need to know as it breaks.