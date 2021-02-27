PSL live stream 2021: how to watch Pakistan Super League cricket online anywhere

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League is now under way as the Karachi Kings defend their first ever PSL title, having beaten the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the 2020 final. Follow our guide to watch a 2021 PSL live stream and catch every match of the new Pakistan Super League cricket season, no matter where you are in the world today - including absolutely free in host nation Pakistan.

PSL live stream 2021 The 2021 PSL season runs from February 20 to March 22. In the UK, Pakistan Super League coverage comes courtesy of Sky Sports, while you can tune in absolutely free via PTV Sports in Pakistan. Full streaming and TV viewing details are below - and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN solution.

As before, six teams are in contention for the PSL Spirit Trophy in 2021, with Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators all set to play each other twice this season in T20 action. A win is worth two points, a no-result earns each team one, and the losing side obviously gets nothing.

The top four finishers then qualify for the playoffs, where the top two play in the Qualifier, and the teams that finish in third and fourth meet in the Eliminator. The winner of the Qualifier qualifies for the final, while the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator for the remaining spot.

Because of Covid-19, all 34 games that make up the 2021 Pakistan Super League season are being played at the National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore - which may just give the Kings, the Qalanders and the Gladiators something of an advantage.

Some of the star players taking part this year include Pakistan captain Babar Azam (Kings), West Indies star Chris Gayle (Gladiators) and Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan (Qalanders). Read on as we explain how to get a PSL live stream and watch every Pakistan Super League cricket match online wherever you are in the world right now, starting with the best - a free PSL live stream for anyone in Pakistan!

How to watch a FREE PSL live stream in Pakistan

Pakistan Super League cricket is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, no sign-up or registration required. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to watch every over without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan? Residents of the country abroad can still enjoy the same free PSL live stream they would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six! Our latest 2021 testing shows that the recommended VPN to watch PSL cricket from abroad works well with PTV Sports.

How to watch PSL cricket online from outside your country

f you're outside your country of residence - whether that be Pakistan or anywhere else - and try to start streaming PSL cricket via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

PSL live stream UK: how to watch Pakistan Super League 2021 cricket online

Broadcast rights for the 2021 PSL season belong to Sky Sports in the UK, with coverage usually on its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch PSL cricket online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's streaming offshoot, Now TV. Alternatively, Sky might not be as expensive as you think and you can check out guide to the best Sky TV deals to see how you could get more for less. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Sky's Pakistan Super League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just picking up an 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action wherever you are.

How to watch PSL: live stream 2021 Pakistan Super League cricket in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is your one-stop-shop for all the Pakistan Super League cricket action this season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV .

How to get a 2021 PSL live stream and watch Pakistan Super League cricket in Australia

Unfortunately, no mainstream broadcaster has the live rights to show Pakistan Super League cricket in Australia, but there is still an easy way to get your PSL fix. You can tune in via the streaming service Tapmad TV.

How to watch PSL cricket online: live stream Pakistan Super League in the US

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US enjoy a great option to watch the PSL live online in Willow TV. The country's dedicated live cricket channel (which is also available in Canada) can be found via a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream the 2021 Pakistan Super League right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services, such as Sling TV.